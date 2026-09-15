Walmart+ expands gas savings to more than 17,000 stations

Walmart+ is adding participating CITGO stations to its Gas Savings benefit.

The expansion brings the benefit to more than 17,000 stations nationwide, up from 13,000.

Walmart+ members can save 10 cents per gallon at participating stations without paying more for their membership.

If you already pay for Walmart+, you now have more places to use one of the membership's everyday money-saving perks.

Walmart announced that CITGO is joining its Gas Savings program, expanding the benefit from 13,000 to more than 17,000 participating fuel stations across the U.S.

The Walmart+ Gas Savings benefit offers members 10 cents off per gallon at participating stations. The addition of CITGO increases the number of participating stations by about 30%, while the annual Walmart+ membership price remains $98.

The expansion could be particularly useful for members in parts of the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast, where CITGO has a strong presence.

“A membership has to earn its place in a household budget,” Deepak Maini, Senior Vice President and GM, Walmart+,” said in a news release. “That’s why we’re focused on delivering real value members can use again and again. Expanding our Gas Savings benefit by adding CITGO stations gives members even more places to save, with convenient locations that fit into their rhythm of daily life.

How the CITGO savings work

Using the benefit at a participating CITGO station requires a little setup first. Walmart+ members need to sign into their Walmart account through the Walmart app, select "Gas Savings" in the member hub, and choose CITGO. From there, they can create or link a Club CITGO account.

When it's time to fill up, members enter the phone number connected to their Club CITGO account, called an Alt ID, at the pump. Members paying with cash can enter the number on the station's indoor pin pad instead.

After selecting their fuel grade, the Walmart+ discount will automatically be applied to the transaction. Members may also be eligible for additional rewards through Club CITGO.

What Walmart+ members should know

The expanded benefit doesn't mean every CITGO station automatically participates, so it's worth checking before you pull into a station. Walmart says members can use the Walmart app to find participating fuel stations.

“The Club CITGO network provides great choice and convenience when Walmart+ members are on the road,” said Chris Kiesling, Assistant Vice President of Light Oil Operations and Marketing for CITGO. “At participating CITGO locations, Walmart+ members can redeem their Walmart Gas Savings benefit and stack additional savings when they join the Club CITGO loyalty program.”

The company also says members who used the Gas Savings benefit at least once a week saved an average of $109 per year during a 12-month period from March 2025 through March 2026. That's based on members with at least 12 months of membership and participating-station usage.

For people who already have Walmart+, the CITGO addition simply means more locations where the existing gas benefit can be used. And for anyone considering the membership, gas savings are one factor to weigh alongside its other benefits.