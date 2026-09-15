You may qualify for a senior hotel discount at 55 — here are the hotels to ask

You don't necessarily have to be 65 to score a senior hotel discount, as some hotel chains start offering special rates at age 55.

Major chains including Best Western, Marriott, Hilton, and Choice Hotels offer senior rates, although eligibility and savings vary.

Always compare the senior price with other available rates — a loyalty-member, AAA, AARP, or promotional rate could still be cheaper.

If someone asked you what age you officially become a "senior," you might say 65. Hotels have a very different answer.

Depending on where you're staying, you could start qualifying for a senior rate at 55, 59, 60, 62, or 65.

And if you're not checking that little "special rates" box when booking a room, you could be leaving money on the table.

Money expert Clark Howard's team recently reviewed and compiled senior discounts offered by major hotel chains, and some start much earlier than you might expect.

Here's what they found.

Senior hotel discounts worth checking

According to Clark.com, these major hotel brands offer some type of senior rate or discount:

Best Western: Travelers 55 and older can qualify for discounted rates at participating hotels.

Extended Stay America: Guests 55 and older can save with a senior rate at participating locations.

Omni Hotels & Resorts: Senior rates are available beginning at age 55.

Red Roof: Travelers 59 and older can save 10%.

Choice Hotels: Guests 60 and older can save up to 10% with advance reservations at participating properties.

Motel 6: Travelers 60 and older can save up to 10%.

Wyndham: Special senior rates are available to guests 60 and older at participating hotels.

Marriott: Guests 62 and older can receive senior rates at participating properties.

Hyatt: Senior rates are available beginning at age 62 at participating hotels.

IHG: IHG Rewards members who are 62 and older can qualify for senior rates at participating hotels.

Hilton: Senior rates, up to 6% off, are available to those 65+ at participating properties.

The big takeaway? Don't wait until you're 65 to start asking.

If you're 55 or older, it's worth checking for a senior rate every time you book.

But don't automatically book the senior rate

Here's where being a smart shopper matters.

A room labeled "senior rate" isn't necessarily the cheapest room available.

Howard recommends comparison shopping hotel prices, including checking third-party booking sites, the hotel's own website, loyalty-member prices, and discounts you may qualify for through groups such as AAA.

So the takeaway here is that you should treat the senior rate as one more “price” to compare, and never automatically assume it’s the best deal going.

For example, a hotel might offer seniors 10% off, while simultaneously running a promotion that saves everyone 20%. Always compare the final price for the exact same room and dates.

Pro tip: Pay attention to cancellation rules too. Saving another $10 on a nonrefundable room may not be worth giving up the flexibility to change your plans.

Be sure to check AARP rates too

There's another discount worth comparing.

If you're an AARP member, you may qualify for hotel discounts regardless of whether you've reached a particular chain's regular senior-discount age.

That can be particularly useful if you're in your 50s and a hotel's regular senior rate doesn't begin until 60, 62, or 65.

Again, be sure to compare both prices. Don't assume the AARP rate automatically beats the hotel's loyalty or promotional price.

One little question could save you money

The easiest money-saving move may also be the most obvious: Just ask.

Senior discounts aren't standardized across the hotel industry, and participating properties, ages, and savings can definitely vary.

When booking online, be sure to check the "Special Rates" or "Deals" menu. If you're calling the hotel, ask whether there's a senior, AARP, AAA, or loyalty-member rate available.

Then compare your options before reserving the room.

Getting older may qualify you for the discount, but being a smart shopper means making sure it's actually the best deal.