Target’s fall Deal Days are coming with savings up to 40%

Target Circle Deal Days runs Oct. 6–7, with savings of up to 40% on thousands of items.

Deals will cover everything from clothing and home goods to beauty, toys, and tech.

Target Circle 360 members get early access to select offers starting Oct. 5.

Fall shopping season is about to get a little more tempting at Target. The retailer is bringing back its Target Circle Deal Days event in October, giving shoppers a chance to save on seasonal clothing, home essentials, beauty products, toys, tech, and even some holiday items.

The two-day event is also arriving early enough for shoppers who want to get a head start on their holiday lists without waiting for November.

Some discounts will reach as high as 40% off, and Target Circle 360 members, who pay for the retailer’s premium membership, will get early access to select offers beginning Oct. 5

"Guests are looking for ways to save as they swap summer wardrobes for cozy layers, refresh their homes for fall and start checking gifts off their holiday shopping lists," Sarah Travis, executive vice president and chief digital and revenue officer, Target, said in a news release.

"Helping guests celebrate the season with great style, thoughtful design, and incredible value is what we do best. Target Circle Deal Days is our way of saying thank you to members while helping them save even more on the styles and brands they love.”

What Shoppers Can Expect

There will be deals across several areas, whether you’re updating your wardrobe for cooler weather or getting a jump-start on holiday shopping.

Here’s a look at some of the sales Target is highlighting before the event:

40% off select clothing for the family, including: Women's styles from A New Day and Universal Thread Kids' and toddler clothing from Cat & Jack, Art Class and Cloud Island Men's Goodfellow, Original Use, Champion and Wrangler sweatshirts, sweaters and denim Shoes for the family from Crocs and more

Up to 65% off Vera Bradley

30% off Threshold furniture and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia bedding, bath, candles and furniture

30% off fall woven baskets, select storage, and kitchen gadgets

Up to 40% off select Dyson vacuums

40% off seasonal outdoor decor and lights

Up to 40% off toys, tech and gadgets, including: Select Barbie, Monster Jam and Our Generation toys Select magnetic building sets and pretend play Select laptops from HP, Acer, Lenovo and Dell Heyday tech gear

40% off holiday outdoor lights, tree skirts, trees and wreaths

What consumers need to know

There are also some new-member promotions tied to the event. Those who join Target Circle between Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 will receive 15% off their first purchase.

Target says additional rewards will be available for certain new Target Circle Card and Target Circle 360 members during the promotional period, subject to terms and restrictions.

The deals will be available in Target stores, on Target.com and through the Target app, with options including Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same Day Delivery.