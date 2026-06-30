Taking a long trip? Here’s how to avoid back pain

Orthopedic specialists say long hours in planes, trains, and cars can aggravate back pain, but planning ahead can help prevent painful flare-ups.

Poor lumbar support, prolonged sitting, and lifting heavy luggage are among the biggest travel-related risks for the spine, according to Hackensack Meridian Health physicians.

Doctors recommend preparing before a trip with stretching, packing light, frequent movement, and supportive seating to reduce strain during peak travel season.

It’s been said that “sitting is the new smoking,” since prolonged time in a chair can lead to several different health-related issues.

Unfortunately, prolonged sitting can’t be avoided on long trips, but doctors say a little planning can make a big difference. As millions of Americans take to the roads, rails, and skies this summer, orthopedic specialists warn that long hours spent sitting can turn a vacation into a painful experience for travelers with back problems.

About 26% of U.S. adults report having back pain at any given time, and nearly one in 12 people worldwide lives with chronic low back pain. For many of them, extended travel can worsen symptoms, but spine specialists say taking preventive steps before and during a trip can significantly reduce the risk of flare-ups.

Hard on the spine

"Travel can place unexpected stress on the spine," said Dr. Dante Implicito, regional chair of orthopedic surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health.

He said that long periods of sitting, lifting luggage, sleeping in unfamiliar beds, and disruptions to normal routines can all contribute to episodes of low back pain or sciatica.

One of the biggest culprits is prolonged sitting. Airplane, train, and car seats often provide little lumbar support, causing the spine's natural curve to flatten. That places added strain on muscles and ligaments. Remaining in the same position for hours also reduces circulation, leading to muscle stiffness and fatigue that can make the spine more susceptible to pain.

Doctors say prevention should begin before travelers leave home.

"Spine care and preventive measures should start long before a scheduled trip," said Dr. Marc Levine, chair of orthopedics at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Before you leave

Orthopedic specialists recommend maintaining regular exercise and stretching routines in the days leading up to a trip, especially exercises that strengthen the core and improve flexibility. Travelers should also pack strategically, placing heavier items in rolling luggage rather than shoulder bags whenever possible.

People with chronic back conditions should pack any medications they may need and consider bringing portable lumbar cushions or neck pillows to improve support during long periods of sitting.

Once underway, movement becomes critical.

Experts advise standing up and walking every 30 to 60 minutes during flights or train rides when it's safe to do so. Drivers should schedule regular rest stops to stretch and walk around before continuing their trip. Even simple movements, such as shoulder rolls, ankle circles, and gentle spinal stretches while seated, can help reduce stiffness.

Maintaining good posture is equally important. Doctors recommend sitting with both feet flat on the floor, shoulders relaxed and the lower back supported. Travelers should avoid slouching or leaning forward for extended periods while using phones or laptops.

Hydration also plays a role. Drinking plenty of water helps maintain muscle function, while limiting alcohol can reduce dehydration that may contribute to stiffness.

Know when to seek medical care

Most travel-related back discomfort improves after returning to normal activity. However, doctors advise seeking prompt medical attention if pain is severe, lasts several days after returning home, or is accompanied by numbness, weakness, loss of bowel or bladder control, or pain radiating down the legs, which could signal a more serious spinal condition.

For travelers with chronic back pain, experts say the goal isn't to avoid vacations, but to travel smarter.

With a little preparation and regular movement, they say most people can enjoy their trips without bringing home an unwanted souvenir: a painful back.