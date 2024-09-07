Write a review
Stellantis recalls 1.2 million Ram 1500 trucks because of an ABS software problem

Stellantis recalling 1.2 million Ram 1500 trucks, months after it recalled about 158,000 Ram 2500 pick ups, the company announced today. (c) ConsumerAffairs

The recall is similar to one in June that involved about 158,000 Ram 2500 pick ups

More than 1.2 million Ram 1500 trucks are being recalled because of a software glitch in the anti-lock brake system (ABS). The vehicles being recalled include certain 2019, 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks, the NHTSA said Saturday in a statement.

“A routine review of customer feedback led to a Company investigation that discovered some 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks may be equipped with (ABS) module software that could inadvertently disable the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system,” Stellantis said in the statement.

Stellantis, the manufacturer, said that if the ESC was disabled, it would not affect the regular brake function. Also, the ABS, ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning indicator lights would illuminate when the vehicle started up to show the systems are unavailable.

Dealers will update the ABS software for free of charge. No accidents or injuries have been attributed to the software bug, the company said.

The recall comes after a similar recall in June that affected almost 158,000 Ram 2500 pick ups.

