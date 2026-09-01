Would you pay $500 for an electric toothbrush?

Dyson’s first electric toothbrush uses a tiny camera and artificial intelligence to identify gaps between teeth and direct bursts of mouthwash into them.

The $499 CameraJet can stream a live view from inside the user’s mouth to a smartphone, but Dyson says images are not stored on the device or in the cloud.

The toothbrush is available in two colors and comes with two brush heads, a charging and refill dock, and a travel case.

Dyson is moving beyond vacuum cleaners and hair-care products with a high-tech electric toothbrush that can look inside the user’s mouth as it brushes.

The company’s new CameraJet combines an oscillating electric toothbrush, a targeted water flosser and a miniature oral camera in a single device. With a price of $499, it is positioned at the top end of the already crowded electric-toothbrush market.

The camera, located just below the brush head, captures 28 images per second. An artificial intelligence system analyzes those images to recognize the spaces between teeth. When it finds a gap, the toothbrush fires a cone-shaped burst of mouthwash into the space within 100 milliseconds.

Unlike a conventional water flosser that produces a narrow, continuous stream, Dyson’s system sprays only when a gap is detected. The company says the wider stream can remove plaque using less pressure, making the process gentler on the teeth and gums. Dyson’s announcement describes the technology as “Gap Optical Targeting.”

The CameraJet’s brush head also oscillates nearly 1,000 times per second. Softer outer bristles are designed to clean along the gumline, while firmer inner bristles target stains on the teeth.

Camera provides a live view

In addition to guiding the mouthwash jet, the 100,000-pixel camera allows users to see inside their mouths through the MyDyson smartphone app. The toothbrush connects to a phone using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Consumers can use the live video to monitor their brushing or inspect a tooth, crown or sore spot. Brushing coverage and performance information can also be shared with a dentist.

The presence of a camera in a personal-care device is likely to raise privacy questions. Dyson says the system analyzes images locally and does not save video on the toothbrush or upload it to the cloud. Users should still review the app’s privacy settings before sharing any brushing or health information.

Mouthwash refills in three seconds

The handle contains a 12.5-milliliter reservoir that can be filled with water or mouthwash. An internal air bladder maintains pressure when the toothbrush is held at different angles, including upside down.

After brushing, users place the device in its charging and refill dock. Dyson says the station can replenish the mouthwash tank in about three seconds.

The toothbrush will work with conventional toothpaste and mouthwash, although foaming products may obscure the camera’s view. Dyson plans to sell its own non-foaming toothpaste and low-foaming mouthwash.

Each replaceable brush head contains an electronic tag that monitors use and alerts the owner when it should be replaced, generally after about three months. Dyson has not yet disclosed the price of replacement heads.