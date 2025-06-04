Springville Meat recalls over 15,000 pounds of jerky products for undeclared allergen

Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc., based in Springville, Utah, is recalling approximately 15,388 pounds of beef jerky, snack sticks, and game meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The affected products include heat-treated, shelf-stable ready-to-eat (RTE) beef jerky and beef snack sticks, as well as voluntarily inspected elk, venison, and buffalo jerky. These items, produced between May 30, 2023, and May 30, 2025, were distributed nationwide to retail stores and bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “EST. 20528.”

The issue was uncovered during routine FSIS inspections when it was found that Worcestershire sauce used in production contained anchovies, a known allergen. The company had previously used a version of the sauce that did not contain anchovies but had switched to a new formula without updating product labeling to reflect the presence of fish.

While no confirmed adverse reactions have been reported, FSIS is urging consumers to check their pantries and not to consume the recalled products. Affected items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“This is a precautionary measure to protect our customers,” said Ryan Cope, owner of Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co. Consumers with questions can contact him directly at ryan@springvillemeat.com.

FSIS will continue to monitor the recall and conduct effectiveness checks to ensure the products are removed from shelves. Retail distribution lists, when available, will be posted on www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with food safety questions can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.