Southwest Airlines revamps frequent flyer program with new rewards and benefits

Southwest Airlines is overhauling its Rapid Rewards loyalty program, introducing three membership tiers — Silver, Gold, and Platinum — beginning January 1, 2027.

Frequent flyers will have new opportunities to earn free companion travel, while Southwest cardholders will find it easier to qualify for elite status.

The airline is expanding ways to redeem points, including international flights, seat upgrades, and rental cars, while also planning premium airport lounges and faster onboard Wi-Fi.

Southwest Airlines is making another major change to its business model, this time revamping its Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program with new membership levels, expanded rewards, and additional benefits for its most loyal customers.

The airline has announced that it will introduce a three-tier loyalty structure in January 2027, replacing its current A-List and A-List Preferred designations with Silver and Gold, while adding a new top-level Platinum membership.

The changes are part of Southwest's broader transformation, which has already included assigned seating, checked baggage fees, and new fare categories.

The company says the latest changes are designed to make its loyalty program more attractive to travelers.

"Rapid Rewards was built on a simple idea: make it easy for Customers to earn and use rewards," said Nandika Suri, Southwest's vice president of Rapid Rewards.

Suri said customers have asked for more meaningful rewards as they increase their spending and travel with the airline.

A new top tier with unlimited companion travel

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of Platinum status, which will sit above Silver and Gold.

Platinum members will receive unlimited Companion Pass trips, allowing them to designate another person to travel with them on qualifying Southwest flights, subject to seat availability and program rules.

Southwest is also introducing Milestone Rewards, which will allow travelers to earn benefits before reaching the next membership level.

For example, members working toward Silver status will be able to choose rewards such as additional Rapid Rewards points or seat certificates. Travelers progressing between Gold and Platinum will have opportunities to earn three Companion Pass trips.

The change means customers won't necessarily have to reach an elite membership level before receiving additional benefits.

Credit card spending will count toward status

Southwest is also making it easier for customers with its Chase-issued Rapid Rewards credit cards to qualify for higher membership levels.

Beginning January 1, 2027, all Rapid Rewards cardholders, including those with the entry-level Plus card, will earn one Tier Qualifying Point for every dollar spent on eligible purchases.

That means travelers will be able to make progress toward elite status through everyday purchases, rather than relying entirely on airline travel.

However, consumers should weigh those benefits against annual credit card fees and the potential cost of carrying a balance. Interest charges can quickly outweigh the value of frequent flyer rewards.

More ways to spend points

Southwest is expanding the ways travelers can use their accumulated points.

Beginning in November 2026, members will be able to redeem Rapid Rewards points for rental cars through participating rental car companies.

Later in 2027, members will also be able to use points to select seats on Southwest flights, including Preferred and Extra Legroom seating.

The airline is also planning to expand international travel opportunities through partnerships with Icelandair, China Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

Beginning in spring 2027, members are expected to be able to earn and redeem points through those partnerships, opening up destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

That could make Southwest's loyalty program more useful for travelers who previously found its international flight options limited.

Airport lounges and faster Wi-Fi

Southwest also announced plans to introduce a network of premium airport lounges called Southwest Icon Lounge.

The lounges, developed in partnership with Chase, are expected to begin opening in late 2027. Access will be available through a new premium Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card scheduled to launch in 2027.

The airline is also planning to install Starlink high-speed internet connectivity throughout its fleet, with completion expected in fall 2027.

Wi-Fi will remain free for Rapid Rewards members on equipped aircraft, thanks to Southwest's partnership with T-Mobile.

What consumers should know

For occasional Southwest travelers, the changes could provide additional ways to use points without having to accumulate enough for an airline ticket.

Frequent travelers, meanwhile, may benefit from the new Platinum membership and expanded Companion Pass opportunities.

However, consumers should compare the value of redeeming points for flights against using them for rental cars or seat upgrades. Not all redemption options necessarily provide the same value per point.

Southwest says several popular features of Rapid Rewards will remain unchanged, including points that don't expire and no blackout dates for reward travel.

The changes also underscore Southwest's continued shift toward the business practices of larger airlines, with greater emphasis on premium services, credit card relationships, and benefits for its highest-spending customers.