Congress urged to require warning labels on social media platforms

The attorneys general of 43 states are sending a letter to Congress supporting the United States Surgeon General’s recent call for Congress to require a surgeon general’s warning on social media platforms.

The AGs say young people are facing a mental health crisis fueled by social media, and they argue that a prominent warning on algorithm-driven social media platforms would address the growing crisis and protect future generations of Americans.

“Social media companies have continuously demonstrated an unwillingness to tackle the youth mental health crisis, instead looking to dig in deeper for the sake of profits,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Warning labels on social media are a clear and frank way to communicate the risks that social media engagement poses to young users. Just like we are certain of the risk of alcohol or cigarette use, we are certain of the mental health risks of social media use."

A growing body of research links young people’s use of social media platforms to a variety of serious harms, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, the AGs said. Algorithm-driven social media use also interferes with adolescents’ daily lives by chronically disrupting their sleep with irresistible algorithmic recommendations, infinite scrolling, and a constant stream of notifications designed to keep kids relentlessly engaged on the platform.

In the letter, the attorneys general highlight states’ work to protect children online and argue that this epidemic requires federal action. A warning would clearly and straightforwardly highlight the risks that social media platforms pose for young users and complement other actions taken by states.