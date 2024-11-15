Senior living facilities may have recovered from pandemic challenges

Senior living and assisted living experiences are apparently improving as more baby boomers move in. The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study reveals a significant boost in satisfaction among residents and family members of assisted living and memory care communities, marking a positive post-pandemic shif.

The study highlights an 18-point increase in overall satisfaction for these communities on a 1,000-point scale compared to last year. This improvement contrasts with a slight decline in satisfaction within independent living communities, which saw a 3-point drop.

Andrea Stokes, the hospitality and senior living practice lead at J.D. Power, attributes the rise in satisfaction to the sector's recovery from pandemic-induced challenges, such as restrictions and staffing shortages.

"The quality of care provided by staff has notably improved, reflecting the benefits of post-pandemic investments," Stokes said, emphasizing the enhanced satisfaction and advocacy scores for major assisted living and memory care providers.

ConsumerAffairs reviewers have also noted the improvements, with some facilities and services standing out more than others.

“The representative from A Place for Mom was incredibly helpful in our search for an assisted living facility for my mother-in-law,” wrote Ashley, from Glade Spring, Virginia, in a ConsumerAffairs review. “She provided great resources and information about the process. She was also very kind and showed genuine concern for our family.”

Key findings

Key findings from the J.D. Power study include a notable increase in satisfaction with the price paid for services, community staff, and the physical environment of assisted living communities.

Satisfaction scores among family members and decision-makers reached 855 on the 1,000-point scale, driven by a 24-point increase in perceived value for services, a 19-point improvement in staff satisfaction, and a 17-point rise in satisfaction with community buildings and grounds. Moreover, 89% of those who encountered issues reported successful resolutions.

In contrast, independent living communities maintained a relatively stable satisfaction score of 728, with minor declines in dining, resident activities, and community facilities. Interestingly, satisfaction levels were highest among residents with over four years of tenure, scoring 746, compared to 718 for those with a year or less.

The study, based on 3,565 responses collected from June to August 2024, measures satisfaction across six key factors, providing insights into the evolving landscape of senior living experiences.