Nursing Home News

As people age and become infirm, either mentally or physically – or both – a nursing home is almost always the next step. But if you ask the senior population – and a number of polls have done exactly that – most prefer to remain in their homes.

The concept is called “aging in place,” and it's gaining currency by the year. To meet this desire the home health care industry has enjoyed robust growth. In-home health care services have emerged as less expensive and a more personalized alternative to residential care facilities for seniors. The senior lives at home but is frequently visited by a health care professional, who checks up on them, making sure they are safe, eating well and taking their medication.

Technology tackles the problem

There have also been a number of technological innovations that have allowed the senior population to remain at home longer. Security firms offer emergency alert systems in which the senior wears a pendant with a button. Pushing the button will summon a security company operator or emergency services personnel.

But the senior in need of assistance must be conscious and have the ability to push the button. So engineers have been at working making that system less reliant on the user's participation.

To help solve that problem, electrical engineers at the University of Utah have produced a network of wireless senors that can detect when a person falls. It sounds like something out of "Mission Impossible" but the researchers say it could make a real difference in the lives of the elderly.

Falling can be deadly

Why? Because for people age 65 and older, falling is a leading cause of injury and death. Most of the current monitoring devices monitor a person's posture or require them to push a button to call for help. It also requires them to be wearing the pendant when they fall down. The system designed by Utah researchers works without the participation of the person being monitored.

"The idea of 'aging-in-place,' in which someone can avoid moving to a nursing home and live in their own home, is growing," said Neal Patwari, senior author of the study and associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Utah. "Ideally, the environment itself would be able to detect a fall and send an alert to a caregiver. What's remarkable about our system is that a person doesn't need to remember to wear a device."

The team says it plans to develop this technology into a commercial product through Patwari's Utah-based startup company, Xandem Technology. The study was funded by the National Science Foundation.

Science and technology hold the key

Other experts believe science and technology do, indeed, hold the key to people being able to remain in their homes, rather than move into residential care facilities. The Japanese government is taking the lead in encouraging companies to develop low-cost robots who can serve as in-home nursing aides.

The government earlier this year offered financial assistance for the development of machines that can provide very specific functions that would assist an elderly person and reduce the need for human assistance. The government specifies the need for a robot that can lift an elderly person, assist them in walking and keep track of patients with dementia, to keep them from wandering off.

In that last requirement, the Utah researchers say their product could be valuable.

"With this detection system, a person's location in a room or building can be pinpointed with high accuracy, eliminating the need to wear a device," said Brad Mager, a graduate student in electrical and computer engineering and first author of the study.

While technology works on the problem, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says simple logistical arrangements can aid seniors in their desire to age in place. The agency says it is important that senior have housing options that not only allow them to remain in their community, but include a safe and secure pedestrian environment, and near destinations such as libraries, stores, and places of worship.