Costco didn't win: The grocery store with the best rotisserie chicken may surprise you

Sam's Club beat Costco. Consumer Reports ranked Sam's Club's rotisserie chicken No. 1 for flavor, with Costco finishing a close second.

It wasn't just a taste test. Researchers also checked weight, sodium, texture, and PFAS. No chickens or packaging tested positive for "forever chemicals."

Save more. Buy chickens fresh, compare price per pound, and use leftovers for soups, tacos, salads, or freezer meals.

For years, Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken has been the undisputed king of ready-to-eat grocery meals. But a new taste test says there's a new champion.

According to USA Today, citing a new Consumer Reports evaluation, Sam's Club earned the top spot for the best rotisserie chicken, edging out Costco in a blind taste test of chickens from 10 grocery chains, warehouse clubs, and big-box retailers.

Consumer Reports' tasters praised Sam's Club's Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken for its juicy meat, deep roasted flavor, and paprika seasoning with hints of onion and garlic.

Costco's Kirkland Signature chicken finished second, earning high marks for its size and seasoning, although reviewers noted that the saltiness varied between samples.

The rest of the top group included Stop & Shop, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods. Meanwhile, BJ's, Hannaford, ShopRite, and The Fresh Market were considered better choices for recipes like soups, casseroles, and chicken salad rather than serving on their own.

The rankings weren't just about taste

Consumer Reports didn't simply hold a blind taste test.

Researchers purchased between 10 and 13 chickens from multiple locations for each retailer. They weighed every bird, compared sodium levels with the nutrition label, evaluated flavor and texture, and even tested both the meat and packaging for PFAS, often called "forever chemicals."

The good news? None of the chickens or their packaging tested positive for PFAS.

Five ways to get the best rotisserie chicken

Buy it fresh. Chickens are usually juiciest during the lunch and dinner rush when stores are constantly putting out fresh batches.

Compare price per pound. A $5 chicken isn't always the cheapest, especially if it's significantly smaller than a competitor's bird.

Check the seasoning. Some stores use heavier seasoning or inject additional flavoring, while others keep things simple. Choose the style your family prefers.

Turn leftovers into another meal. One rotisserie chicken can become tacos, enchiladas, soup, pasta, salads, or sandwiches, stretching your grocery budget.

Freeze what you won't eat. Shred leftover chicken into meal-sized portions and freeze it for quick weeknight dinners.

The bottom line

Costco remains one of the best values in grocery stores, especially given its long-standing $4.99 price. But if you already have a Sam's Club membership, Consumer Reports suggests its rotisserie chicken is worth picking up on your next shopping trip.

More importantly, the rankings show that some of the best grocery bargains aren't always found where shoppers expect. Always try to compare quality along with price so you can get the most bang for your buck.