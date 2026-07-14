Summerween is here: Why Halloween shopping is starting in the middle of summer

Summerween is bringing Halloween shopping into the middle of summer, with most consumers planning to buy spooky décor, candy, and costumes before September.

Many shoppers are getting a head start because they love the fall aesthetic, want the best selection, or are concerned prices could rise closer to Halloween.

Experts say shopping early can help you snag limited-edition items, but comparing prices, using promo codes and stacking cash-back offers can help you save the most money.

Halloween used to kick off when the leaves started changing. Now, for many shoppers, the spooky season begins long before Labor Day.

A growing trend known as "Summerween" is inspiring consumers to stock up on Halloween décor, candy, and costumes in the middle of summer, and retailers are responding by putting seasonal merchandise on shelves earlier than ever.

According to new research from RetailMeNot, most consumers plan to start shopping for fall and Halloween before September, driven by a love of the season, the desire for the best selection, and hopes of avoiding higher prices later.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls who explained that the trend reflects a growing appetite to extend the Halloween season — and it's changing the way retailers approach one of the year's biggest shopping events.

What is summerween?

The idea of Summerween originated from the Disney animated series Gravity Falls, where the fictional town celebrates "Summerween" on June 22 with costumes, trick-or-treating, and monster-themed festivities.

While it started as a TV concept, the name has since been embraced by consumers and retailers, who now use it to describe the growing trend of shopping for — and celebrating — Halloween months before the traditional fall season begins.

Shoppers are craving fall

While we’re still months away from crisp air and pumpkin flavored treats, many shoppers are ready for fall now. According to RetailMeNot’s survey, 70% of consumers plan to shop for fall or Halloween items before September.

“Consumers decided this season mattered before retailers ever put up a display,” Carls said.

What drives this decision to shop for Halloween so early?

“The leading factors were about how the season feels, not what it costs or whether it was in stock,” Carls said. “Seventeen percent of consumers said they shop early because they enjoy the fall and Halloween aesthetic, and 16% said they want the cozy atmosphere that comes with the season. People are shopping early because they want the feeling of fall now, and that feeling doesn’t check a calendar.”

Are there better deals now?

The survey found that 13% of shoppers are worried that prices will be higher by the time fall rolls around and shopping now will save them some money later.

“It’s how a lot of consumers are feeling right now,” Carls said. “Most Halloween merchandise, including costumes, decor, and candy, relies on components made overseas, and rising import costs have been widely reported this year.

“Shoppers are looking at that broader trend and seeing higher prices as a real possibility for their own Halloween budget. Comparing prices early and watching for promotions still matters, especially in a year where cost is on people’s minds.”

Keep an eye out for deals

Carls said there’s no hard and fast rule that the best Halloween deals are out on store shelves now.

“Shopping early gets you selection,” she said. “It doesn’t always get you the lowest price, though stacking promo codes and cash back offers can still bring the cost down even if you buy now. If there’s one specific item you’d be upset to miss, buy it now. If you’d be just as happy with any version of it, wait and compare.”

More of Carls’ money-saving tips: