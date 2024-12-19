Safety regulators delay recall of 50 million airbag inflators

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is notoriously slow to act. How slow? Well, it's been studying 50 million airbags in 13 kinds of cars for eight years with no decision.

Now it says it needs more time to study the situation.

Key Points

Background: The inflators, made by ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive, are linked to one fatality and seven injuries.

Next Steps: NHTSA is gathering more technical and manufacturing information to assess the risks.

Automakers’ Opposition: Major manufacturers like GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen oppose a recall, arguing the risk is minimal.

The affected inflators were used in vehicles made from 2000 to 2018. NHTSA first called for a voluntary recall in May 2023, but manufacturers have resisted. Further action will depend on the ongoing investigation.

Automakers resist pressure

In August, NHTSA tried to step up the pressure on an airbag inflater manufacturer to issue a recall, saying tens of millions of Americans are at risk.

“NHTSA is confirming its initial decision that certain frontal driver and passenger air bag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive Inc. and Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, and vehicles in which those inflators were installed, contain a defect related to motor vehicle Safety,” the regulator said in a supplemental initial decision.

“NHTSA is issuing this supplemental initial decision to address in greater detail the basis for the agency’s initial decision and to ensure that all vehicles and manufacturers that would be impacted by any recall order are included within the scope of the initial decision.”

Previously, NHTSA pushed for ARC Automotive to recall the airbags, which ARC declined to do. NHTSA then said it would reopen the case and retake comments for 30 days before deciding whether to pursue a recall.

NHTSA says the ARC inflators use phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate as a propellant that has been known to result in explosions and send small pieces of metal into occupants.

The inflators have reportedly been used in vehicles from 2000 to 2218, in makes such as Ford, BMW, GM, Kia, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla.