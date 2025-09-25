Safety Recall Roundup, Week of Sept. 26

Sunbeam Products Recalls More than One Million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens Due to Burn Hazard

Hazard:

The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled countertop ovens and contact Sunbeam Products Inc. to receive a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a clip-on device that provides additional holding force to help keep the doors in the open position when reaching in the oven, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. The repair kit does not require any tool to install.

Units:

About 1,290,000 (In addition, about 104,195 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Website: https://recall.oster.com

Phone: (800) 334-0759

Persilux Brand Zebra Blinds Sold on Amazon

Hazard:

The recalled blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The blinds violate the federal rule for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. In addition, the blinds also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blinds and contact Persilux for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement operating cord wand and installation instructions. Consumers should remove the blind, cut and remove the operating cord and send a photograph of the blinds with the operating cord removed to recall@persiluxhome.com.

Units:

About 133,000

Consumer Contact:

Website: https://recall.persiluxhome.com

E-mail: recall@persiluxhome.com

Autoez Brand Bamboo Sold on Walmart.com

Hazard:

The recalled shades have long operating cords and accessible inner cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The shades violate the federal rule for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. In addition, the shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shades and contact Autoez for a full refund. Consumers should remove the shades, cut the operating cord, write the word “Recalled” on the shades and dispose of the product in the garbage. Consumers should send a photograph of the destroyed window shades in the garbage to Autoez_recall@163.com.

Units:

About 550

Consumer Contact:

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/recall-autoez

E-mail: Autoez_recall@163.com

Mad Rabbit “RELIEVE” Lidocaine Numbing Cream

Hazard:

The numbing cream contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The numbing cream’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled numbing cream out of the sight and reach of children and contact Mad Rabbit via email or online for a free child-resistant lid to store the products. Once the product is secured, consumers can use the product as directed.

Units:

About 28,000

Consumer Contact:

Website: https://www.madrabbit.com/pages/product-recalls

E-mail: product@madrabbit.com

Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Car Seats and Strollers Due to Burn Hazard

Hazard:

The cooling gel pads can become hot if left in the sun or a hot car, posing a burn hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cooling Gel Insert Pad and contact AMTRADING for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers can go to https://hoovyproducts.com/pages/product-recall for instructions on how to register for the recall and to dispose of the recalled pad.

Units:

About 20,000

Consumer Contact:

Website: https://hoovyproducts.com/

E-mail: info@hoovyproducts.com

Phone: (888) 259-1411

