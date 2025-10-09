Safety Recall Roundup, Week of Oct. 9

Bmrwtg recall: hundreds of children’s LED tutu skirts pose battery ingestion hazard

Families with Bmrwtg LED tutu skirts should keep them away from children and request a refund.

Easily accessible coin batteries present serious injury or death risk if swallowed

About 740 LED tutu skirts sold on Amazon from March to August 2025 affected

Consumers should stop use immediately and contact Bmrwtg for a refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

A recall has been issued for about 740 Bmrwtg LED tutu skirts marketed for children ages 2 through 8. The recall was prompted by concerns that the battery compartments in the light-up skirts are easily accessible, posing a serious risk if the coin batteries are swallowed.

The hazard

The LED tutu skirts contain two CR2032 lithium coin batteries that can be removed by children. The products also lack required warnings under Reese’s Law. Swallowing button cell or coin batteries can cause internal burns, serious injuries or even death.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop children from wearing or handling the recalled skirts. Contact Bmrwtg for a full refund.

Company contact

Email Bmrwtg at bmrwtgrecall@outlook.com for refund instructions.

Source

Read the official recall notice

YGJT recall: baby loungers for entrapment and fall risk

Parents using YGJT baby loungers sold on SHEIN should stop use and request a refund right away.

Loungers violate infant sleep product safety standards, pose entrapment and fall risk

About 490 loungers with rainbows and bears print sold between June and August 2025

Consumers should stop using the product and contact YGJT for a refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

About 490 YGJT baby loungers sold on SHEIN.com have been recalled due to violations of infant sleep product standards. The loungers' low sides and wide openings create a risk of infants becoming trapped or falling.

The hazard

The loungers’ design allows infants to potentially become entrapped or fall. They also lack a required stand, increasing fall risks if placed on elevated surfaces. These issues create an unsafe sleep environment for babies and can result in serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and keep them away from infants. Contact YGJT Local Warehouse for a refund.

Company contact

Email YGJT Local Warehouse at YGJTrecall@outlook.com.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Mom Genius recall: hundreds of retractable safety gates pose entrapment risk

If you have a Mom Genius Retractable Safety Gate, stop using it and request a refund now.

Child’s torso can fit under gate, risking serious injury or death

About 920 safety gates with model SH.20.006B02 sold from March 2024 to June 2025

Consumers should immediately stop use and contact Mom Genius for a refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Mom Genius of Alpharetta, Georgia, is recalling about 920 retractable safety gates after finding they allow a child’s torso to fit between the gate and floor, creating a dangerous entrapment risk.

The hazard

The recalled gates violate standards for expansion gates and enclosures. A gap under the gate can allow a child’s torso to slip through, which could lead to serious injury or death by entrapment.

What to do

Stop using the recalled safety gates immediately and remove them from areas accessible to children. Contact Mom Genius for a full refund.

Company contact

Call Mom Genius at 844-266-6436, email product-recall@momgenius.com, or visit their recall page.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Bellabu Bear recall: 1,300 children’s robes fail flammability standards

Families should stop use of Bellabu Bear bamboo sherpa children’s robes and seek a refund.

Robes pose burn risk due to noncompliance with sleepwear flammability rules

About 1,300 children’s robes in various prints and sizes recalled

Immediate stop-use and refund requested for affected products

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Bellabu Bear is recalling about 1,300 bamboo sherpa children’s robes for failing to meet mandatory flammability standards, which could result in burn injuries.

The hazard

The recalled robes do not comply with children’s sleepwear flammability regulations, posing a burn risk during use.

What to do

Immediately take the robes away from children and stop using them. Contact Bellabu Bear for a refund.

Company contact

Call Bellabu Bear toll-free at 888-703-7752, email help@bellabubear.com or visit their contact page.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Ritons recall: thousands of magnetic ball sets pose ingestion danger

Anyone with Ritons 3 mm magnetic ball sets should keep them away from children and request a refund.

Small, powerful magnets can cause serious injury or death if swallowed

About 5,800 sets of 1,000 multi-colored magnetic balls affected

Consumers urged to stop use and contact Ritons for a refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Yiwuyichengmaoyiyouxiangongsi, doing business as Ritons, is recalling about 5,800 sets of 3 mm magnetic balls sold on Amazon. The products contain small, high-powered magnets that can be easily swallowed by children.

The hazard

Loose, strong magnets in the recalled sets pose an ingestion hazard. If more than one magnet is swallowed, they can attract each other inside the body, potentially causing perforations, blockages, blood poisoning or death.

What to do

Keep the magnet sets out of the reach of children and stop using them immediately. Contact Ritons for a refund.

Company contact

Email Ritons at recall0817@163.com for refund details.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Waymeet recall: tens of thousands of ESR HaloLock wireless power banks for fire risk

Consumers should stop using ESR HaloLock wireless power banks and request a refund due to fire and burn hazards.

Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, causing fire and burn hazards

About 19,500 units in U.S. and 2,015 in Canada added to previous recall

20 reported fires, property damage but no injuries; stop use and request refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Waymeet Limited is expanding its recall of ESR HaloLock wireless power banks after 20 reports of the batteries catching fire or exploding. No injuries have been reported, but property damage totaling $30,000 has occurred.

The hazard

The lithium-ion battery inside the wireless power banks may overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn risks to users.

What to do

Stop using the recalled power banks immediately. Contact Waymeet for a refund.

Company contact

Call Waymeet toll-free at 888-990-0280, email support@esrtech.com or visit their recall page.

Source

Read the official recall notice

EcoFlow Technology recall: tens of thousands of Delta Max 2000 power stations for fire risk

Consumers should stop using EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 power stations and seek a repair to prevent fire hazards.

Power stations can overheat and catch fire, risking serious burns

About 25,030 Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 units sold from July 2022 to May 2025

Six reports of fires, substantial property damage; consumers should arrange repair

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

EcoFlow Technology, Inc. is recalling about 25,030 Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 power stations after reports of overheating and fire. There have been six incidents, resulting in over $850,000 in property damage.

The hazard

The recalled power stations may overheat and ignite, creating a risk of serious burns and fire.

What to do

Stop using the Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 units immediately. Contact EcoFlow Technology for a free repair.

Company contact

Call EcoFlow Technology toll-free at 833-424-4137, email deltamax2000@ecoflow.com or visit their recall information page.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Living Glow recall: tens of thousands of portable waist fans for fire hazard

Owners of Living Glow portable waist fans should stop charging and using them and seek a refund.

Lithium-ion batteries may overheat while charging, creating a fire risk

About 48,000 five-in-one portable waist fans sold from May to July 2025 affected

Four reports of melting or fire; consumers urged to stop use and get a refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting Co. Ltd. is recalling about 48,000 Living Glow portable waist fans due to a fire hazard stemming from lithium-ion batteries overheating while charging.

The hazard

The fans’ batteries can overheat and catch fire during charging, creating a risk of fire. Four incidents have been reported with no injuries.

What to do

Immediately stop using and charging the recalled waist fans. Contact Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting for a refund.

Company contact

Email support@waistfanrecall.info or visit waistfanrecall.info for more information.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Tempo USA recall: tens of thousands of Ambiano electric pressure cookers for burn hazard

Anyone using Ambiano electric pressure cookers sold at ALDI should stop use and request a refund after burn injuries.

Lids can be opened under pressure, letting hot contents escape and causing burns

About 46,660 six- and eight-quart models recalled, sold from 2016 to 2019

11 incidents, including eight severe burn injuries; stop use and contact for refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Tempo International (USA) Inc. is recalling about 46,660 Ambiano electric pressure cookers sold at ALDI after multiple reports of burns. The lid can be opened before pressure is fully released, allowing hot food to spray out.

The hazard

The recalled cookers’ lids may be opened before safe pressure release, causing hot contents to be expelled and risking severe burns. There have been 11 incidents, including eight severe burn injuries.

What to do

Stop using the recalled pressure cookers immediately. Contact ALDI or Tempo USA for a refund.

Company contact

Call ALDI at 800-325-7894, email Tempo at serviceusa@tempo.org or use the ALDI contact form.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Calico Brands recall: hundreds of thousands of Scripto Premium Torches for fire and burn hazards

Consumers should stop using Scripto Premium Torch lighters and request a refund due to fire hazard.

Torches fail to meet safety standards, pose risk of fire and burns

About 175,000 Scripto Premium Torches sold nationwide since November 2024 affected

Consumers should stop use and contact Calico Brands for a refund

PRODUCT IMAGE:

See product image

Calico Brands is recalling about 175,000 Scripto Premium Torch multipurpose lighters after finding they do not comply with mandatory safety standards, creating fire and burn hazards.

The hazard

The recalled torches violate federal safety requirements for multipurpose lighters, posing a risk of accidental fires and burns.

What to do

Stop using the recalled torches immediately. Contact Calico Brands for a refund.

Company contact

Call Calico Brands toll-free at 800-544-4837, email premiumtorchrecall@calicobrands.com or visit their recall page.

Source

Read the official recall notice