Recall Safety Roundup: Week of August 15, 2025

Recalls this week include children’s toys, kitchen appliances, household ladders, and even wireless power banks

🧸 Children’s Spiral Tower Toys

  • Hazard: Contains small balls, violating the small ball ban for under-threes; choking hazard.

  • Remedy: Refund.

  • Units: ~260.

  • Details: Sold on Shein.com in May 2025 for about $3. Toy includes three levels, a basketball hoop face, and three yellow balls.

  • Incidents: None reported.

  • Contact: STWUQIKONG at STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com.

  • Recall No.: 25-433.

🔋 ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks

  • Hazard: Lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

  • Remedy: Refund.

  • Units: ~24,000 (plus ~9,900 in Canada).

  • Details: Models 2G520, 2G505B, 2G512B in multiple colors; LED display lights on one side.

  • Incidents: 9 fires reported, $20,000 in property damage; no injuries.

  • Sold At: Amazon, Home Depot, ESRTech.com (2023–2025, $32–$40).

  • Contact: Waymeet at 888-990-0280 or support@esrtech.com.

  • Recall No.: 25-437.

🍵 Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Petite Tea Kettles

  • Hazard: Loose infuser basket lid can fall off, causing burns and scalds.

  • Remedy: Repair (free replacement lid).

  • Units: ~40,000.

  • Details: 14 oz. stainless kettles sold in beige, black, pink, and red. Lot codes: 022020–032023.

  • Incidents: 10 reports, 5 burn injuries.

  • Sold At: HSN.com & HSN TV (2020–2025, ~$20).

  • Contact: Synergy Housewares at 855-837-4111 or claims.synergyhousewares.com/recall.

  • Recall No.: 25-432.

🥤 Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles

  • Hazard: Bottles can explode, causing laceration, impact, and hearing injuries.

  • Remedy: Free replacement bottle.

  • Units: ~106,200 (plus 5,000 in Canada).

  • Details: PET bottles with caps/bases in red, blue, white, black. Expiration dates 01/2026–10/2026.

  • Incidents: 8 explosions, 4 injuries.

  • Sold At: iDrinkProducts.com, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Home Depot (2023–2024, ~$20 or $130 with OmniFizz kit).

  • Contact: Drinkmate at 844-812-6241 or idrinkproducts.com.

  • Recall No.: 25-435.

🛢 Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel Bottles

  • Hazard: Nozzle applicator not child-resistant; poisoning hazard to children. Also mislabeled “Non-Toxic.”

  • Remedy: Repair (corrected label + child-resistant lid).

  • SUnits: ~11,275.

  • Details: Clear bottles with “Safe & Green” label; sold online 2019–2025 (~$20).

  • Incidents: None reported.

  • Contact: Firefly Fuel at 888-472-6740 or fireflyfuel.com.

  • Recall No.: 25-434.

🪜 Werner Multi-Max Pro Ladders (20’ and 24’)

  • Hazard: Locking mechanism can jam, ladder may collapse; fall hazard.

  • Remedy: Refund.

  • Units: ~122,250.

  • Details: Silver ladders with blue tops; models ALMP-20IAA and ALMP-24IAA.

  • Incidents: 18 falls, 14 injuries (bruises, lacerations, fractures).

  • Sold At: Home Depot stores and online (2021–2024, $200–$281).

  • Contact: Werner at 888-624-1907 or wernerco.com/recalls.

  • Recall No.: 25-431.

💡 Viewrail Floating Stair/Rail LED Modules

  • Hazard: Modules can overheat and melt, posing fire hazard.

  • Remedy: Free replacement or refund.

  • Units: ~2,720.

  • Details: Model “E2-WR,” rectangular white modules inside stair stringers.S

  • Incidents: 20 reports of overheating; no injuries.

  • Sold At: Viewrail.com (2023–2025, ~$80).

  • Contact: Viewrail at 888-500-2151 or viewrail.com/recall.

  • Recall No.: 25-436.

💇 Remington Hair Dryers (Model D3190DCDN)

  • Hazard: Lack of immersion protection; risk of electrocution if dropped in water.

  • Remedy: Refund.

  • Units: ~56,300.

  • Details: Purple/black hair dryers with “Remington” logo.

  • Incidents: None reported.

  • Sold At: Walmart, Target, Amazon marketplaces (2024–2025, $25–$32).

  • Contact: Empower Brands at 1-844-695-2134 or remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls.

  • Recall No.: 25-430.

Safety Tip of the Week: Never dispose of recalled lithium-ion batteries (like the ESR HaloLock power banks) in household trash or curbside recycling. Contact your local hazardous waste collection center for safe disposal.

🔎 Check back every Friday for the latest safety recalls. For complete recall details, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov.

