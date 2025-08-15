Recall Safety Roundup: Week of August 15, 2025

Hazard: Contains small balls, violating the small ball ban for under-threes; choking hazard .

Remedy: Refund.

Units: ~260.

Details: Sold on Shein.com in May 2025 for about $3. Toy includes three levels, a basketball hoop face, and three yellow balls.

Incidents: None reported.

Contact: STWUQIKONG at STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com.

Recall No.: 25-433.

Hazard: Lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite , posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund.

Units: ~24,000 (plus ~9,900 in Canada).

Details: Models 2G520, 2G505B, 2G512B in multiple colors; LED display lights on one side.

Incidents: 9 fires reported, $20,000 in property damage; no injuries.

Sold At: Amazon, Home Depot, ESRTech.com (2023–2025, $32–$40).

Contact: Waymeet at 888-990-0280 or support@esrtech.com.

Recall No.: 25-437.

Hazard: Loose infuser basket lid can fall off, causing burns and scalds .

Remedy: Repair (free replacement lid).

Units: ~40,000.

Details: 14 oz. stainless kettles sold in beige, black, pink, and red. Lot codes: 022020–032023.

Incidents: 10 reports, 5 burn injuries.

Sold At: HSN.com & HSN TV (2020–2025, ~$20).

Contact: Synergy Housewares at 855-837-4111 or claims.synergyhousewares.com/recall.

Recall No.: 25-432.

Hazard: Bottles can explode , causing laceration, impact, and hearing injuries.

Remedy: Free replacement bottle.

Units: ~106,200 (plus 5,000 in Canada).

Details: PET bottles with caps/bases in red, blue, white, black. Expiration dates 01/2026–10/2026.

Incidents: 8 explosions, 4 injuries.

Sold At: iDrinkProducts.com, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Home Depot (2023–2024, ~$20 or $130 with OmniFizz kit).

Contact: Drinkmate at 844-812-6241 or idrinkproducts.com.

Recall No.: 25-435.

Hazard: Nozzle applicator not child-resistant; poisoning hazard to children. Also mislabeled “Non-Toxic.”

Remedy: Repair (corrected label + child-resistant lid).

S Units: ~11,275.

Details: Clear bottles with “Safe & Green” label; sold online 2019–2025 (~$20).

Incidents: None reported.

Contact: Firefly Fuel at 888-472-6740 or fireflyfuel.com.

Recall No.: 25-434.

Hazard: Locking mechanism can jam, ladder may collapse; fall hazard .

Remedy: Refund.

Units: ~122,250.

Details: Silver ladders with blue tops; models ALMP-20IAA and ALMP-24IAA.

Incidents: 18 falls, 14 injuries (bruises, lacerations, fractures).

Sold At: Home Depot stores and online (2021–2024, $200–$281).

Contact: Werner at 888-624-1907 or wernerco.com/recalls.

Recall No.: 25-431.

Hazard: Modules can overheat and melt , posing fire hazard.

Remedy: Free replacement or refund.

Units: ~2,720.

Details: Model “E2-WR,” rectangular white modules inside stair stringers.S

Incidents: 20 reports of overheating; no injuries.

Sold At: Viewrail.com (2023–2025, ~$80).

Contact: Viewrail at 888-500-2151 or viewrail.com/recall.

Recall No.: 25-436.

Hazard: Lack of immersion protection; risk of electrocution if dropped in water.

Remedy: Refund.

Units: ~56,300.

Details: Purple/black hair dryers with “Remington” logo.

Incidents: None reported.

Sold At: Walmart, Target, Amazon marketplaces (2024–2025, $25–$32).

Contact: Empower Brands at 1-844-695-2134 or remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls.

Recall No.: 25-430.

✅ Safety Tip of the Week: Never dispose of recalled lithium-ion batteries (like the ESR HaloLock power banks) in household trash or curbside recycling. Contact your local hazardous waste collection center for safe disposal.

🔎 Check back every Friday for the latest safety recalls. For complete recall details, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov.