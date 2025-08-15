Recall Safety Roundup: Week of August 15, 2025

🧸 Children’s Spiral Tower Toys
Hazard: Contains small balls, violating the small ball ban for under-threes; choking hazard.
Remedy: Refund.
Units: ~260.
Details: Sold on Shein.com in May 2025 for about $3. Toy includes three levels, a basketball hoop face, and three yellow balls.
Incidents: None reported.
Contact: STWUQIKONG at STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com.
Recall No.: 25-433.
🔋 ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks
Hazard: Lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
Remedy: Refund.
Units: ~24,000 (plus ~9,900 in Canada).
Details: Models 2G520, 2G505B, 2G512B in multiple colors; LED display lights on one side.
Incidents: 9 fires reported, $20,000 in property damage; no injuries.
Sold At: Amazon, Home Depot, ESRTech.com (2023–2025, $32–$40).
Contact: Waymeet at 888-990-0280 or support@esrtech.com.
Recall No.: 25-437.
🍵 Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Petite Tea Kettles
Hazard: Loose infuser basket lid can fall off, causing burns and scalds.
Remedy: Repair (free replacement lid).
Units: ~40,000.
Details: 14 oz. stainless kettles sold in beige, black, pink, and red. Lot codes: 022020–032023.
Incidents: 10 reports, 5 burn injuries.
Sold At: HSN.com & HSN TV (2020–2025, ~$20).
Contact: Synergy Housewares at 855-837-4111 or claims.synergyhousewares.com/recall.
Recall No.: 25-432.
🥤 Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles
Hazard: Bottles can explode, causing laceration, impact, and hearing injuries.
Remedy: Free replacement bottle.
Units: ~106,200 (plus 5,000 in Canada).
Details: PET bottles with caps/bases in red, blue, white, black. Expiration dates 01/2026–10/2026.
Incidents: 8 explosions, 4 injuries.
Sold At: iDrinkProducts.com, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Home Depot (2023–2024, ~$20 or $130 with OmniFizz kit).
Contact: Drinkmate at 844-812-6241 or idrinkproducts.com.
Recall No.: 25-435.
🛢 Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel Bottles
Hazard: Nozzle applicator not child-resistant; poisoning hazard to children. Also mislabeled “Non-Toxic.”
Remedy: Repair (corrected label + child-resistant lid).
SUnits: ~11,275.
Details: Clear bottles with “Safe & Green” label; sold online 2019–2025 (~$20).
Incidents: None reported.
Contact: Firefly Fuel at 888-472-6740 or fireflyfuel.com.
Recall No.: 25-434.
🪜 Werner Multi-Max Pro Ladders (20’ and 24’)
Hazard: Locking mechanism can jam, ladder may collapse; fall hazard.
Remedy: Refund.
Units: ~122,250.
Details: Silver ladders with blue tops; models ALMP-20IAA and ALMP-24IAA.
Incidents: 18 falls, 14 injuries (bruises, lacerations, fractures).
Sold At: Home Depot stores and online (2021–2024, $200–$281).
Contact: Werner at 888-624-1907 or wernerco.com/recalls.
Recall No.: 25-431.
💡 Viewrail Floating Stair/Rail LED Modules
Hazard: Modules can overheat and melt, posing fire hazard.
Remedy: Free replacement or refund.
Units: ~2,720.
Details: Model “E2-WR,” rectangular white modules inside stair stringers.S
Incidents: 20 reports of overheating; no injuries.
Sold At: Viewrail.com (2023–2025, ~$80).
Contact: Viewrail at 888-500-2151 or viewrail.com/recall.
Recall No.: 25-436.
💇 Remington Hair Dryers (Model D3190DCDN)
Hazard: Lack of immersion protection; risk of electrocution if dropped in water.
Remedy: Refund.
Units: ~56,300.
Details: Purple/black hair dryers with “Remington” logo.
Incidents: None reported.
Sold At: Walmart, Target, Amazon marketplaces (2024–2025, $25–$32).
Contact: Empower Brands at 1-844-695-2134 or remingtonproducts.com/product-recalls.
Recall No.: 25-430.
✅ Safety Tip of the Week: Never dispose of recalled lithium-ion batteries (like the ESR HaloLock power banks) in household trash or curbside recycling. Contact your local hazardous waste collection center for safe disposal.
🔎 Check back every Friday for the latest safety recalls. For complete recall details, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov.