Public health alert issued for some FreshRealm ready-to-eat meals

FSIS issued a public health alert for certain because the riced cauliflower ingredient may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

No illnesses have been confirmed and the items are no longer being sold, but they could still be in home fridges or freezers.

Consumers should not eat the affected meals; throw them away or return them to the store.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for two ready-to-eat meal products produced by FreshRealm after the riced cauliflower used in them tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). FSIS did not request a recall because these items are no longer available for purchase, but the agency is concerned they may still be in consumers’ homes.

Check your refrigerator and freezer for the following:

DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables, 13.05-oz plastic tray

Lot codes: 25240, 25247

Est. number on label: P-3081

BALANCE by Marley Spoon BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower, 10.5-oz package

Lot code: 25255

Est. number on label: Est. 47718

If you have any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The alert follows recent recalls of various food products that have been tainted with listeria. FSIS most recently reported the recall of Hello Fresh meals due to listeria concerns.

Why this matters

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. People at highest risk include older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people and their newborns.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions; stomach symptoms like diarrhea may come first. In pregnancy, listeriosis can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or severe illness in the newborn. Anyone in a higher-risk group who develops flu-like symptoms within two months of eating a potentially contaminated food should seek medical care and mention the exposure. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

What to do now

Check your lot codes and establishment numbers against the list above. Discard or return any matching items—don’t taste or reheat them to “test” safety. Clean and sanitize any surfaces, shelves, or containers that may have touched the product. Monitor your health, especially if you’re in a higher-risk group. Contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

Questions or help

FreshRealm customer service: 1-888-244-1562 or customerservice@freshrealm.com

USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline: 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or MPHotline@usda.gov

Report a meat, poultry, or egg product problem: Use the USDA’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System (available 24/7).

FSIS says the alert is not connected to any ongoing outbreak investigations, and there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with these meals. Still, if the products are in your home, the safest move is to ditch them and clean up.