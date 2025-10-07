HelloFresh meals recalled over listeria concerns

The USDA’s FSIS has issued a public health alert for certain ready-to-eat meals containing spinach that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

Affected products include two HelloFresh meals (Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey), shipped directly to customers.

No illnesses have been confirmed so far, but vulnerable groups should watch for symptoms and contact a doctor if concerned.

When you reach for a ready-made meal, safety is something you shouldn’t have to worry about.

However, that’s exactly what the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is warning consumers to do right now. The agency has issued a public health alert for certain ready-to-eat meals that include spinach, which may harbor Listeria monocytogenes , a type of bacteria that can lead to serious illness.

What’s going on?

FreshRealm, a company that produces ready-made meals under the HelloFresh banner, notified FSIS that tests of the spinach used in some of its meals came back positive for Listeria. The alert covers:

HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta (10.1 oz) — establishment numbers Est. 47718 (lot 49107) or Est. 2937 (lot 48840) (

HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey (10 oz) — establishment P-47718, lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698

These meals were shipped directly to consumers, so even if you don’t see them in grocery stores, they could still be in your fridge or freezer.

Should you throw them out?

Yes. If you have those meals at home, don’t eat them.

The FSIS advises throwing them away or returning them to the place of purchase. Although there have been no confirmed cases of illness tied to these meals yet, caution is warranted.

Why worry about Listeria?

In healthy people, Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, or gastrointestinal symptoms.

But for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, the risks are much more serious — it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening infections.

The FSIS advises that if anyone in these groups eats the product and then feels flu-like symptoms within two months, they should seek medical care and mention the possible exposure.

What you can do right now: