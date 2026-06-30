Public health alert issued for chicken Caesar wraps

The USDA has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wraps after routine testing found the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected wraps were sold at Holiday convenience stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin and are no longer on store shelves, so no formal recall was issued.

Consumers who still have the wraps should not eat them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wrap products after routine testing detected Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially dangerous bacterium that can cause serious illness, particularly in pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Unlike a recall, the alert was issued because the products are no longer available for purchase. However, federal officials warned that some consumers may still have the wraps in their refrigerators and should not eat them.

The affected product is:

8.7-ounce clear plastic-wrapped packages of "FRESH SEASONS Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap"

Sell-by date: June 24, 2026

Produced: June 16, 2026

Establishment number: P-45091 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The wraps were distributed to Holiday convenience stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Contamination discovered through testing

FSIS said the contamination was discovered during routine product sampling, when laboratory testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. As of the agency's announcement, no confirmed illnesses linked to the product had been reported.

Consumers who purchased the wraps should either discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased. Anyone concerned about possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Listeria infections can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea