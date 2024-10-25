Peerless, Safety First, Delta Multi-Grip Tub Safety bars recalled

About 174,000 Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars sold under several brand names are being recalled. The plastic sticker grip pads can become dislodged after installation on tubs with tapered side walls, making the recalled bar unstable during use, posing a fall hazard.

The recall involves Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars sold under the brands Peerless, model PL585; Safety First, models SF585 and S1F585; and Delta, model DF585.

The bars are powder-coated aluminum, were sold in the color white, and feature a one-inch diameter tube with two gripping surfaces at about 8 inches and 15 inches. The model number and brand name are listed on a label on the product’s packaging.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars and contact Liberty Hardware. Consumers can request to receive a pre-paid label and free packaging to return the Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars for a $35 refund.

The bars were sold at Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Walmart, and other hardware and plumbing stores and suppliers nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and FlyingBulldogs.com from January 2011 through May 2024 for between $16 and $55.

What to do

Contact Liberty Hardware toll-free at 844-811-4541 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email at recall@libertyhardware.com, or online at www.libertyhardware.com/recall-notices/tub-safety-bar or www.libertyhardware.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” on the bottom right of the website.