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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of August 17

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A blue SUV parked outdoors with mountains visible in the distance.

BMW, Thomas Built Buses, and Marion are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

BMW of North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V525000

Issue: Loss of Rear Wheel Power from Driveshaft Damage

MakeModelModel Years
BMWM550I2021–2023
BMW750E XDRIVE2024–2026
BMW540I XDRIVE2021–2023
BMW840I XDRIVE2022–2026
BMW840I2022–2026
BMW540I2021–2023

BMW of North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V524000

Issue: Incorrectly Attached Steering Spindle

MakeModelModel Years
BMWX32024–2026

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V522000

Issue: Fuel Tank Cage Incompatible with Fuel System/FMVSS 301

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER C22024–2027

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V523000

Issue: Fuel Tank Cage Incompatible with Fuel System/FMVSS 301

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER C22024–2027

Marion Body Works Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V521000

Issue: Touch Screen Display May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
MARIONPUMPER2025

Blue Bird Body Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V520000

Issue: Damaged Wiring May Disrupt Critical Safety Functions

MakeModelModel Years
BLUE BIRDVISION TRANSIT BUS2023–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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