The 8 best FREE streaming services: Skip the monthly bills without sacrificing great TV

Free streaming is getting surprisingly good, with services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Philo offering thousands of shows, movies, and live channels.

Your library card can unlock even more, including commercial-free movies on Kanopy, as well as movies, audiobooks, ebooks, and music through Hoopla.

Mix free and paid streaming to cut costs, keeping one favorite subscription while using free services to fill the gaps.

Remember when cutting the cord was supposed to save money?

For millions of Americans it did…until streaming subscriptions started piling up. Netflix. Disney+. HBO Max. Hulu. Peacock. Paramount+. Apple TV+. Before long, many households are spending well over $100 a month just to watch TV.

Fortunately, there's another option, as free streaming has exploded over the past few years, thanks to what's known as FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV).

And to be 100% honest, some of these even rival popular paid streaming services. Here are the eight free streaming apps worth downloading today.

1. Tubi — Best overall

If you only install one free streaming service, make it Tubi.

Owned by Fox, Tubi has become the closest thing you'll find to a free version of Netflix. Its catalog includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes covering nearly every genre imaginable — action, comedy, horror, documentaries, anime, reality TV, kids programming, and a growing lineup of Tubi Originals.

One of Tubi's biggest advantages is simplicity. You don't need to create an account, enter a credit card, or even provide an email address. Just download the app and start watching. If you do sign up for a free account, you'll unlock watchlists, recommendations, and the ability to continue watching across multiple devices.

The recommendation engine is surprisingly good, helping users uncover older movies and forgotten TV series they might otherwise miss.

Best for:

Movie lovers

Families

Horror fans

Anyone replacing Netflix

Pros:

Massive on-demand library

Easy-to-use interface

No account required

Available on nearly every device

Cons:

Commercial breaks

Limited brand-new releases

Bottom line: Tubi remains the benchmark that every other free streaming service is chasing.

2. Pluto TV — Best cable replacement

If you miss flipping through channels instead of endlessly browsing menus, Pluto TV may become your new favorite app.

Owned by Paramount, Pluto pioneered the FAST model and now offers hundreds of live channels covering everything from sitcoms and crime dramas to cooking shows, sports highlights, reality TV, local news, and classic movies. It also includes an extensive on-demand library for viewers who prefer watching on their own schedule.

Unlike most streaming services, Pluto feels remarkably similar to traditional cable. Open the app and you're immediately watching television instead of scrolling through endless recommendations.

It's ideal for people who like having something on in the background or simply enjoy channel surfing.

Best for:

Former cable subscribers

News junkies

Live TV fans

Classic television

Pros:

Hundreds of live channels

Cable-style program guide

Large movie library

No account needed

Cons:

Can't pause or restart live channels

Some channels repeat programming

Bottom line: If you miss the simplicity of cable but not the monthly bill, Pluto TV is the closest replacement you'll find.

3. Philo — Best new free streaming service

Most consumers know Philo as one of the least expensive live TV subscriptions.

What many don't realize is that the company now offers an impressive free service featuring more than 150 live ad-supported channels along with thousands of on-demand movies and television shows.

Even better, you don't need to register to start watching. No credit card. No subscription. No hidden trial.

Simply open the app or visit the website and begin streaming.

If you decide to create a free account using just your email address, you'll unlock one of the most unique features in free streaming: an unlimited 30-day DVR for free channels. You can also create up to ten viewer profiles, save favorite channels, and receive personalized recommendations.

That's functionality many paid streaming services don't even offer.

Best for:

Live entertainment

Lifestyle programming

Reality TV

Families

Pros:

150+ live channels

Thousands of on-demand titles

Unlimited 30-day DVR

No login required to watch

Cons:

Not much live sports

Smaller movie library than Tubi

Bottom line: Philo has quietly become one of the biggest success stories in free streaming.

4. The Roku Channel — Most underrated

One of the biggest misconceptions in streaming is that you need a Roku device to use The Roku Channel. You don't.

The service works on smartphones, tablets, browsers, many smart TVs, and competing streaming devices, giving nearly anyone access to its growing collection of live channels, movies, television shows, and Roku Originals.

The interface is polished and easy to navigate, making it especially attractive for viewers who aren't particularly tech savvy.

Roku has also done an excellent job licensing recognizable movies and television shows, giving the service a more premium feel than many free competitors.

Best for:

Families

Casual viewers

Live TV

Roku owners

Pros:

Excellent interface

Strong live TV lineup

Roku Originals

Available beyond Roku devices

Cons:

Original programming remains limited

Some content rotates frequently

Bottom line: Easily one of streaming's most overlooked free services.

5. Kanopy — Best for movie lovers

If Hollywood blockbusters aren't your thing, Kanopy may become your favorite streaming service.

Available through participating public libraries and universities, Kanopy specializes in award-winning independent films, foreign cinema, documentaries, educational programming, and many Criterion Collection titles.

Even better? There are no commercials.

Instead of showing advertisements, Kanopy is funded through participating libraries, making it feel more like a premium streaming service than a free one.

The only downside is that most libraries limit how many titles you can stream each month.

Best for:

Film buffs

Documentary fans

College students

Families

Pros:

No advertising

Award-winning films

Excellent documentaries

High-quality educational programming

Cons:

Requires a participating library card

Monthly viewing limits

Bottom line: Kanopy is arguably the highest-quality free streaming service available.

6. Hoopla — Best library bonus

Many people discover Hoopla while looking for ebooks. Then they realize it also includes movies, television shows, audiobooks, music, comics, and educational videos.

Like Kanopy, Hoopla partners with public libraries, meaning your library card unlocks an incredible amount of digital content.

One major advantage over Libby is that most Hoopla titles are available immediately without long wait lists. It's almost like having Netflix, Audible, and Spotify rolled into one library benefit.

Best for:

Families

Readers

Audiobook listeners

Pros:

Movies and television

Audiobooks and ebooks

Music and comics

Instant borrowing

Cons:

Library participation varies

Monthly borrowing limits

Bottom line: If your library offers Hoopla, you're already paying for it through your local taxes — so you might as well use it.

7. Plex — Best for power users

Plex started life as software that organized your personal movie collection. Today it's become much more than that.

Alongside its famous media-server features, Plex now offers free live television channels, movies, and television shows inside a single app.

Its biggest strength is convenience. If you have your own digital movie collection, Plex combines your personal library with free streaming services, rentals, and recommendations in one place.

It can feel overwhelming at first, but advanced users love the flexibility.

Best for:

Tech enthusiasts

Home media collectors

Live TV

Movie fans

Pros:

Combines personal and streaming libraries

Live channels

Cross-platform support

Powerful organization tools

Cons:

Steeper learning curve

Interface can feel busy

Bottom line: No other free streaming service offers as much flexibility.

8. PBS App — Best educational streaming

Not every streaming service needs superhero movies. Sometimes you want something you'll actually learn from.

The PBS app delivers exactly that, offering acclaimed series like Frontline, NOVA, Nature, American Experience, children's programming, and many Ken Burns documentaries.

Parents will appreciate the large collection of educational children's content, while adults can spend hours exploring science, history, politics, and culture.

Some newer content eventually moves behind the optional PBS Passport membership, but there's still an enormous amount available completely free.

Best for:

Families

Documentary lovers

Parents

History buffs

Pros:

Outstanding educational content

Excellent children's programming

Trusted journalism

High production quality

Cons:

Some newer titles require Passport

Not designed for blockbuster entertainment

Bottom line: Every household with kids should have the PBS app installed.

Five smart streaming tips