JCPenney is turning ‘retail regrets’ into a new shopping strategy

JCPenney is encouraging shoppers to rethink the idea that getting a good deal means making compromises.

A new “Retail Rejuvenation” campaign highlights the retailer’s clothing, beauty, home, and other offerings.

From Aug. 28–30, shoppers can trade in a retail regret for $15 off a $50 purchase, with donated items going to Good360.

Ever bought something because it was close enough to what you were looking for, only to leave it sitting in your closet with the tags still attached?

JCPenney is turning that familiar shopping frustration into the centerpiece of a new campaign.

The retailer recently introduced its “Retail Rejuvenation” campaign, which aims to encourage shoppers to feel more confident about finding quality, style, and value without having to settle. The campaign comes with a decidedly playful approach, framing disappointing shopping experiences as “retail regrets” that consumers can finally leave behind.

A look at the campaign

As part of the campaign, JCPenney invited six value-focused shoppers to a “Retail Rejuvenation Retreat,” where they participated in activities designed to help them rethink their shopping habits.

The retailer also surveyed consumers about their experiences at JCPenney. Among the 733 people surveyed in one poll, 88% said shopping at JCPenney is easy, while 76% said they find what they came for in their size. A separate survey of 1,235 consumers found that 92% felt they got a good deal at JCPenney.

What this means for shoppers

There’s also a tangible offer attached to the campaign. From Aug. 28 through Aug. 30, customers can bring a “retail regret” to a JCPenney store nationwide and receive $15 off a $50 purchase. The items brought in will be donated through Good360.

For shoppers, the campaign is essentially an invitation to think about value beyond simply finding the lowest price.

JCPenney’s message is that a deal is only worthwhile if you actually want and use what you bought — and that finding the right size, quality, and selection can be part of getting a better value, too.