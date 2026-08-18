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Uber Eats has $5 back-to-school deals on supplies and snacks

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Parents help their young kids prepare for back-to-school.

Now through September 7, consumers can save on all the back-to-school essentials

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  • Shop school supplies for $5 or less from retailers including Staples, CVS and Family Dollar.

  • Stock up on snacks and groceries from ALDI, Albertsons, Kroger and other participating stores.

  • Deals are available nationwide to all Uber Eats users, with no order minimum and automatic discounts.

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t exactly scream “relax by the pool,” but this year, you may be able to do both. Uber Eats is offering a lineup of $5-or-less deals on school supplies, groceries, and snacks through September 7.

The deals are available nationwide to all Uber Eats users — not just Uber One members — and there’s no order minimum for these promotions. Taxes and fees still apply, and prices and product availability can vary by location.

What can you get for $5?

If you’re still working through your child’s school supply list, there are plenty of basics to choose from. Participating retailers including Staples, CVS, and Family Dollar are offering deals on items such as Ticonderoga pencils, Paper Mate and BIC pens, Sharpie markers, and highlighters, crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, and Post-it Notes.

And because back-to-school shopping also means preparing for school lunches, participating grocery retailers such as ALDI, Albertsons and Kroger have $5-or-less options including Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Gushers, granola bars, Greek yogurt, Cheerios, orange juice, and Gatorade.

There’s more beyond the basics, too. Uber Eats says shoppers can find products from brands including Apple, Bose, Nike, Adidas, and Owala at retailers such as Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sephora, and Ulta.

How to find the deals

The back-to-school promotions launched August 3 and are available in the Uber Eats app through September 7. The discounts are automatically applied, so there’s no promo code to remember at checkout.

Uber Eats says shoppers can visit its back-to-school hub in the app to browse the available deals throughout the season. Since pricing and selection can differ by location, it’s worth checking the app for what’s available near you before you start filling your cart.

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