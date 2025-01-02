New study finds one cigarette can shorten life expectancy by 20 minutes

A new study conducted by researchers from University College London looked at the health impacts each individual cigarette can have on consumers’ lives.

Based on their data collection and analysis, the researchers found that every cigarette shortens life expectancy by about 20 minutes.

“Smoking is an expensive and deadly habit, and these findings reveal the shocking reality of this addiction, highlighting how important it is to quit,” said Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne. “The new year offers a perfect chance for smokers to make a new resolution and take that step.”

How cigarettes affect longevity

To understand the health and longevity risks associated with smoking, the researchers analyzed data from the British Doctors Study and the Million Women Study.

Their work showed that on average, men smoked 11.5 cigarettes per day and women smoked 9.5 cigarettes per day.

In terms of life expectancy, the researchers found that each individual cigarette shortened smokers' lives by 20 minutes. While cigarettes affect every person differently, and a smoker's existing health conditions, total number of cigarettes smoked, and the age they started smoking all play a role, these findings highlight the real ways that cigarettes affect the body.

The researchers also explained that the health risks that come with smoking add up over time, and smokers have the best chance at improving their health the sooner they quit.

The team then calculated how much time consumers could add back to their lives if they quit smoking on New Year’s Day. They explained that the average smoker who has 10 cigarettes per day could save a day of their lives by January 8, a week by February 20, and 50 days by the end of the year.

The researchers hope that these findings encourage smokers to kick the habit sooner than later.

“Smoking has an immediate impact on your lung and heart’s health as well as significantly increasing your chance of getting a chronic illness or disability and of dying young,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeanelle de Gruchy.

“Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your current and future health. This new year, start afresh and leave smoking in the past.”