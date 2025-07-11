New study explores how tracking your steps can improve your mental health

Findings from a recent study found that walking more—especially aiming for around 7,000 steps per day—was linked to fewer depressive symptoms in adults.

Every extra 1,000 steps per day correlated with about a 9% lower risk of depression.

The effect was consistent across ages, sexes, and step-tracking methods, suggesting walking is a universally accessible mental‑health tool.



Researchers from the University of Castilla‑La Mancha (UCLM) teamed up with international colleagues to examine how daily walking relates to depression in adults.

The team pooled data from 33 observational studies involving around 96,000 participants, all tracked using wearable devices such as pedometers and accelerometers.

Their goal? To find out whether walking more each day—measured objectively—could be tied to lower rates of depressive symptoms and risk.

The study

The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis:

They searched multiple literature databases up to May 2024 and identified 33 studies (27 cross-sectional, 6 longitudinal) involving over 96,000 diverse adults. These studies tracked daily steps using reliable wearables and measured depression using clinical diagnoses or symptom questionnaires. Participants were grouped by step ranges (e.g., <5,000; 5,000–7,499; 7,500–9,999; ≥10,000), and researchers analyzed risk or symptom reduction associated with each range. They adjusted for variables like age and sex and checked the robustness of results.



The results

Ultimately, the results were promising. The study found that adults walking 5,000–7,499 steps/day had significantly fewer depressive symptoms than those walking under 5,000 steps per day.

The more participants walked, the better their mental health. The study showed that walking 7,500–9,999, and especially 10,000+ steps/day, showed even stronger links to lower depression-related symptoms.



Notably, hitting around 7,000 steps/day stood out, as it was linked to a marked reduction in future depression risk compared to fewer steps.

It’s also important to note that with each additional 1,000 steps/day, depression risk dropped by roughly 9%.



What does it mean for you?

Walking is free, simple, and easy to integrate into daily life. This analysis suggests even light, regular steps—especially around 7,000+ per day—can add up to real mental‑health benefits.

It doesn’t require gym time or intense workouts—just consistent movement. Boosting your daily step count, even in shorter bursts, may help protect against depression.

“Daily step counting could be an important strategy in the general population to promote physical activity and contribute to the prevention of depression,” researcher Bruno Bizzozero Peroni wrote.

“Based on the available evidence, we emphasize the need for further longitudinal studies to clarify the protective role of daily steps in preventing depression during adulthood. In the meantime, if you've read this far, stop reading and go for a brisk walk.”