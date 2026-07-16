New home prices are now slightly lower than existing home prices

Newly built homes remained slightly cheaper than existing homes during the first quarter of 2026, extending an unusual trend that has now lasted four consecutive quarters.

The median new-home price was $403,200, compared with $404,600 for an existing home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Builders are keeping prices competitive by constructing smaller, more affordable homes while existing homeowners have been slower to reduce asking prices.

For generations, buying a newly built home typically meant paying a premium over an existing house. But that long-standing pattern has been turned on its head.

A new analysis from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) shows that newly built single-family homes remained slightly less expensive than existing homes during the first quarter of 2026, marking the fourth straight quarter in which resale homes have carried the higher median price.

According to the report, the median price of a new single-family home during the January-March period was $403,200, about $1,400 less than the median price of an existing home, which was $404,600.

The reversal represents a dramatic shift from historical norms, when new homes almost always sold at a premium because of their larger size, newer features, and modern construction.

Why new homes are cheaper

NAHB economists say several factors have contributed to the unusual pricing dynamic.

Home builders have responded to affordability concerns by designing smaller homes and offering more entry-level options. Many builders have also used incentives, such as mortgage rate buydowns and price reductions to attract buyers facing elevated borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, existing-home prices have remained relatively firm because many homeowners continue to hold mortgages with historically low interest rates and are reluctant to sell unless they receive favorable prices.

The price gap has narrowed considerably over the past year. In the second quarter of 2025, existing homes sold for roughly 5% more than new homes. Since then, the difference has steadily shrunk until the two markets reached near parity in early 2026.

Better affordability, but challenges remain

The report comes as housing affordability has improved modestly from a year ago, helped by slightly lower mortgage rates and softer home prices.

Even so, affordability remains a challenge for many buyers.

NAHB's Cost of Housing Index found that a typical family would still need to devote about 32% of its income to mortgage payments on a median-priced existing home, while lower-income households would need to spend roughly 65% of their earnings, well above generally accepted affordability guidelines.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said increasing the nation's housing supply remains the key to improving affordability over the long term.

The organization is urging policymakers to reduce regulatory burdens, accelerate permitting, and invest in workforce training to help builders construct more homes and ease persistent supply shortages.

Although newly built homes have become increasingly competitive on price, affordability remains constrained by mortgage rates that continue to hover above 6%, limiting purchasing power for many would-be buyers. Recent housing market data show home sales remain sluggish even as prices have stabilized.