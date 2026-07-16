Wedding costs keep climbing as couples look for ways to save

Wedding spending is up 8.5% so far in 2026, with higher prices for venues, flowers, catering and other services driving costs higher.

Gen Z is fueling much of the wedding market's growth, while many couples are cutting costs on items like formal attire and opting for lab-grown diamonds.

Financial experts say couples can keep costs under control by setting a firm budget, trimming the guest list and prioritizing the expenses that matter most.

At some point in the 1980s, weddings went from simple family ceremonies to elaborate and costly events, with formal attire and limousines.

As getting married has become more expensive, couples in today’s economy are finding creative ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.

A new report from the Bank of America Institute found that wedding-related spending increased 8.5% during the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. The increase extends a multi-year trend of rising wedding costs and reflects both higher prices and continued demand for wedding services.

The report, which analyzes aggregated Bank of America credit card, debit card and ACH payment data, found that spending continues to rise despite inflationary pressures that have made everything from flowers to catering more expensive. According to Zola data cited in the report, the average U.S. wedding cost reached $36,000 in 2025, up from $33,000 the previous year.

Some of those higher costs stem from tariffs and supply-chain issues affecting small businesses that serve the wedding industry. Imported flowers, cocoa used in desserts and other specialty products have become more expensive, leading many vendors to pass those increases on to customers.

Gen Z takes center stage

The report also highlights a generational shift in the wedding market.

Bank of America found that the number of Gen Z weddings has tripled since 2019, while millennial weddings have declined by about 20% over the same period, suggesting younger adults are becoming the primary drivers of wedding demand.

Wedding activity remains highly seasonal, with May consistently emerging as the busiest month, followed by October and September. The South and West also posted the strongest growth in wedding spending this year.

Even as couples spend more overall, the report found evidence that many are becoming more selective about where they splurge. Fewer people are buying expensive formal attire that may only be worn once, while lab-grown diamonds are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to natural stones because they typically cost much less.

Tips for managing wedding expenses

With the average wedding costing tens of thousands of dollars, financial planners generally recommend keeping emotions from driving financial decisions. Some practical ways to reduce costs include:

Set a realistic budget before booking vendors and decide how much you can comfortably afford without taking on excessive debt.

Prioritize the guest list. Because catering, seating and venue costs often rise with each additional guest, trimming the list can produce significant savings.

Choose an off-peak date or weekday wedding. Venues and vendors may offer lower rates outside the busiest spring and fall weekends.

Consider less expensive alternatives. Lab-grown diamonds, seasonal flowers and digital invitations can lower costs without sacrificing quality.

Comparison shop. Obtain multiple quotes from venues, caterers, photographers and florists before signing contracts.

Build a contingency fund. Setting aside 5% to 10% of the budget can help cover unexpected expenses without relying on credit cards.

The Bank of America report suggests that while couples remain willing to invest in memorable celebrations, many are becoming increasingly intentional about how they spend, balancing rising costs with careful budgeting and value-conscious choices.