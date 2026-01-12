Nestlé expands infant formula recall to more than 50 countries

Nestlé has expanded a recall of infant and follow-on formula over concerns about a heat-resistant toxin

The recall now affects products distributed across more than 50 countries worldwide

No illnesses have been reported, but parents are advised to watch for symptoms

Nestlé has expanded a global recall of infant formula and follow-on formula to more than 50 countries after testing identified the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin that can cause food poisoning.

The expanded recall follows an earlier action announced in December 2025 and affects a wide range of infant nutrition products sold under multiple Nestlé brands. Company officials say no confirmed illnesses have been linked to the recalled products so far.

What prompted the recall

The initial recall was launched after Nestlé detected suspected Bacillus cereus contamination in part of a production line at its Nunspeet factory in the Netherlands, according to Food Safety News. The issue was discovered during a routine self-monitoring test.

Further investigation found that cereulide — a toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus — was detected in one of the raw materials supplied for use in production. Nestlé said the affected ingredient was arachidonic acid (ARA) oil, as well as oil mixes containing ARA, which are used in infant nutrition products.

As a result of the findings, Nestlé expanded the scope of the recall to include additional products and countries where the ingredient may have been used.

What parents should do

Check product details immediately

Look at the brand name, batch or lot number, and expiration date on any infant formula or follow-on formula you have at home. Compare them with recall notices issued in your country.

Do not use recalled products

If your formula is included in the recall, stop using it right away — even if it looks or smells normal. Cereulide toxin is heat-resistant and cannot be destroyed by boiling or reheating.

Watch for symptoms

Symptoms linked to cereulide exposure include nausea and severe vomiting, often appearing within five hours of consumption. Illness usually lasts between six and 24 hours.

Contact a healthcare provider if needed

If a child has consumed a recalled product and shows symptoms, contact a healthcare provider promptly for medical advice.

Follow local recall instructions

Check guidance from your country’s food safety authority or Nestlé’s recall notices for information on refunds, replacements, or how to safely dispose of affected products.

Monitor updates

Because the recall has expanded to multiple countries and brands, parents should watch for additional updates from health authorities in case more products or batches are added.

Why cereulide is a concern

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), cereulide toxin can be pre-formed in food and is extremely resistant to heat, meaning it may not be destroyed during typical processing or preparation.

Consumption of foods containing cereulide can lead to nausea and severe vomiting, with symptoms typically appearing within five hours. Illness usually lasts between six and 24 hours.

Nestlé said parents should contact a healthcare provider if a child has consumed an affected product and experiences symptoms.

Products and countries affected

The recall affects infant formula and follow-on formula distributed in numerous countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine, among others.

A wide range of Nestlé brands are listed in recall notices, including Alfamino, Lactogen Harmony 1, BEBA OptiPro 1, BEBA Comfort 1, BEBA Supreme, BEBA ExpertPro, NAN Sensilac 1, NAN HA 1, NAN Pro 1, NAN ExpertPro, NAN OptiPro, NAN Supreme, NAN Sensitive 1 and Guigoz OptiPro Relais.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Nestlé has recalled certain batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula, with expiration dates ranging from October 2026 through November 2027.

Company response

In a statement, Nestlé said it is working closely with regulators and monitoring the situation.

“Although no confirmed cases of product-related illness have been identified, we understand that the situation may raise concerns among parents,” the company said. “We take any concerns seriously and are monitoring the situation closely.”

Nestlé also warned that the recall could temporarily affect product availability in some stores, but said it is working to minimize disruptions.

Related recalls

Separately, in December, Croatian authorities recalled Aptamil AR 1 infant formula in 400-gram packages with a use-by date of May 17, 2026, and lot number 111444865. The product was supplied by Nutricia Export BV in the Netherlands and was recalled due to the possible presence of Bacillus cereus.