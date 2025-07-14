CDC reports rise in prediabetes among children aged 12 to 17

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. teens aged 12–17 has prediabetes, according to the CDC's latest analysis.



The data underscores a significant silent epidemic, with most affected adolescents unaware of their condition.



Health experts urge increased screenings, especially for at-risk groups, and better public awareness.

A new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified a troubling trend: nearly 1 in 5 American adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 is living with prediabetes.

The findings are based on data collected from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a nationally representative sample that combines interviews, physical exams, and laboratory testing.

Prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet high enough to qualify as type 2 diabetes, is considered a major warning sign. In the CDC analysis, prediabetes was diagnosed using two key indicators: a fasting plasma glucose (FPG) level between 100 and 125 mg/dL, or a hemoglobin A1c level between 5.7% and 6.4%. Adolescents already diagnosed with diabetes were excluded from the analysis.

What makes the situation more alarming is that prediabetes typically occurs without symptoms, especially in younger populations. That means many adolescents and their families may be unaware of the metabolic changes occurring, despite the long-term health risks they pose, including progression to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and kidney complications.

Behind the numbers

The CDC used updated FPG calibration methods to ensure accuracy across multiple NHANES data collection cycles. Older prediabetes estimates—such as the 2020 study by Andes et al.—used a different adjustment method, making this new analysis a more refined look at how widespread the issue has become.

To confirm diabetes status, researchers relied on both interview responses and lab results. Adolescents were classified as diabetic if they either answered “yes” to having been diagnosed by a healthcare provider or had lab-confirmed results with FPG ≥126 mg/dL or A1c ≥6.5%.

Physicians say the findings underscore the urgent need for earlier interventions, particularly as lifestyle factors like sedentary behavior, poor diet, and obesity continue to climb among youth populations. The CDC and other public health organizations have long recommended increased screening for children with risk factors such as obesity, family history of diabetes, or signs of insulin resistance.