Multiple product recalls announced ahead of July 4th weekend

As Americans prepare for the holiday weekend, federal safety officials have announced several product recalls involving items ranging from protective helmets to power tools and pool accessories. Consumers are urged to check their homes and garages for the affected products and to stop using them immediately. Here’s what you need to know:

More than 201,000 helmets sold under the 509 and 509 for Polaris brands are being recalled because they may not provide adequate protection in a crash, posing a serious risk of head injury.

Details:

Products Affected: 509 Tactical 3.0 helmets (Youth, Mountain, Trail) 509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 helmets (Youth, Mountain) 509 Tactical 2.0 helmets (Small/Medium, 2023) 509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 helmets (Small/Medium, 2023) Helmets with Fidlock® closures, including Tactical 2.0, Altitude 2.0, Delta R3L, Delta R4, Delta V, Mach III, Mach IV, Mach V, manufactured 2020 to present

Hazard: Helmets fail to adequately protect the head during impact.

Remedy: Refund, replacement, or repair, depending on the model.

Incidents/Injuries: One report of a helmet detaching in a crash, resulting in a concussion.

Sold: Online at ride509.com, polaris.com, and through dealers nationwide from January 2020 to May 2025 for $140–$900.

Contact: 509 at support@ride509.com or ride509.com Polaris at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or polaris.com



Consumers should discard recalled helmets only after following the manufacturer’s destruction instructions and confirming participation in the recall.

About 790 SNLN Party Supply toy kits sold online are recalled because the battery compartments can be easily opened, posing a life-threatening ingestion hazard to children.

Details:

Products Affected: Sets including bunny ears, cat ears, party glasses, glow bracelets, mini flashlights, light-up rings, butterfly clips, and a sticker book.

Hazard: Accessible button cell batteries can be swallowed, leading to burns, internal injuries, or death.

Remedy: Refund.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold: Exclusively on Amazon from January 2025 to May 2025 for about $22.

Contact: Email dixikeji@gmail.com.

Consumers should photograph the toys as they are disposed of and email the image for refund processing.

About 49,000 chainsaws and pole saws from brands Hyper Tough, Worx, and Portland are recalled because their switches can malfunction, posing a laceration hazard.

Details:

Products Affected: Hyper Tough 9 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaw (Walmart) Worx 8 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaw (Amazon, Worx.com) Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw Portland 9 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaw (Harbor Freight)

Hazard: Main switch may fail, causing saws to continue running.

Remedy: Free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold: September 2024 to March 2025 for $50–$120.

Contact: Positec at chainsawrecall@positecgroup.com or Worx recall page.

Harbor Freight Tools has recalled about 6,500 Predator 2000W Power Stations because internal wiring is reversed in Emergency Power Supply mode, posing an electric shock hazard.

Details:

Model: SKU #70084, UPC 193175488718.

Hazard: Reversed AC outlet wiring.

Remedy: Free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries: One report of reversed wiring; no injuries.

Sold: February 2025 to April 2025 for about $950.

Contact: Harbor Freight at recall@harborfreight.com or visit the recall page.

DEWALT is recalling about 17,680 flap discs used on grinders because ceramic flaps can detach during use, causing laceration hazards.

Details:

Models: DWA8280HRT and DWA8280RT (date codes 2024-36 to 2024-48).

Hazard: Pieces can fly off while grinding.

Remedy: Refund.

Incidents/Injuries: Three reports of discs breaking apart, resulting in cuts and scrapes.

Sold: Industrial stores and Amazon from September 2024 to May 2025 for $7–$10.

Contact: DEWALT at recall@sbdinc.com or DEWALT recall page.

About 500 Jeriflyer 8-inch pool drain covers sold on Amazon are recalled for failing to meet federal standards, posing an entrapment hazard.

Details:

Product: White plastic drain cover, 8.1 inches diameter.

Hazard: Non-compliance with the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act.

Remedy: Refund.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold: April 2024 to May 2025 for $10–$15.

Contact: Email Junjuanshop2025@outlook.com or visit the Amazon Jeriflyer Recall Page.

About 4,790 gas/electric packaged HVAC units sold under the Trane and American Standard brands are recalled because the fuel gas valve can open unexpectedly, creating a fire hazard.

Details:

Models Involved: Five different model numbers (various serial ranges).

Hazard: Fuel gas valve may open unintentionally.

Remedy: Free repair by replacing the ignition board.

Incidents/Injuries: One report of gas leaking; no injuries.

Sold: January 2024 to March 2025 for $8,250–$12,900.

Contact: Trane recall page American Standard recall page



Consumers should stop using the heating function until repairs are completed.

Check Your Products

Consumers are urged to stop using any recalled products immediately and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to arrange refunds, repairs, or replacements. For more information or to check for additional recalls, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov.