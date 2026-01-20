More than 13,000 pounds of chicken recalled

Suzanna’s Kitchen is recalling nearly 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken products after potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to federal officials.

The recalled chicken was produced on Oct. 14, 2025, and distributed to foodservice locations in eight states.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers and foodservice operators are urged not to use the product.

The recall involves fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat produced on Oct. 14, 2025. The affected product was shipped in 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags. The cases and packages bear lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 and establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recalled chicken was distributed to foodservice distribution centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio. The FSIS categorized the recall as Class I – the highest threat level.

Third-party lab test

The issue was identified after a third-party laboratory test returned a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the ready-to-eat product. FSIS noted that no confirmed illnesses have been linked to the recalled chicken to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is a potentially serious foodborne pathogen that can cause severe infections, particularly in older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. FSIS advises foodservice operators and distributors to stop using the affected product and ensure it is properly disposed of or returned.

Consumers who believe they may have become ill after consuming the recalled product should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

Questions about the recall can be directed to Dawn Duncan, Customer Service Director at Suzanna’s Kitchen, via email at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com.

For general food safety questions, consumers may contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. Complaints related to meat, poultry, or egg products can also be submitted through the USDA’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, available 24 hours a day.