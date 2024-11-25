Write a review
Moms to spend $173 per child on holiday gifts in 2024, survey finds

Parents often struggle with budgeting for gifts. A survey reveals how much moms plan to spend in 2024—and younger moms plan to spend more. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Gen Z moms are spending more than Millennials

What is the right amount to spend on gifts this holiday season?

Moms are expected to spend an average of $173 per child on gifts this holiday season, according to a November survey of 467 mothers by parenting website What to Expect.

Unsurprisingly, parents with fewer children have a bigger budget: Moms with one child say they plan to spend $202, or about 18% more.

The amount spent per child doesn't change much by age group, the survey finds. Babies under 12 months old are getting the same amount as kids aged 1 to 4.

But Gen Z moms say they are shelling out more cash.

Gen Z moms are planning to spend $179 on each child, compared to $170 for Millennial moms.

The younger generation is planning to spend more despite having a lower income: Gen Z moms had an average salary of $56,021 versus $76,747 for Millennials, the survey finds.

