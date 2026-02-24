Metal fragments cause recall of nearly 10,000 pounds of meatballs

Rosina Food Products recalls 9,462 pounds of frozen meatballs over possible metal contamination.

Affected Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs were sold at Aldi stores nationwide.

No injuries have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat the product.

Rosina Food Products, Inc., is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with metal fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves fully cooked frozen “Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs” produced on July 30, 2025. The affected items were sold in 32-ounce printed poly film bags labeled as containing “about 64 meatballs per package.”

The packages bear a “BEST BY” date of Oct. 30, 2026, along with timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back of the label.

The recalled products display establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were distributed to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide and have a 15-month shelf life.

Consumer complaint triggered the recall

The issue came to light after FSIS received a consumer complaint reporting metal fragments found in the meatballs. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries associated with the product. However, officials advise anyone concerned about a possible injury to contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS expressed concern that some of the recalled meatballs may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Shoppers who purchased the product are urged not to consume it and to either discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

The agency said it routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to ensure that companies notify customers and remove affected products from commerce. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website as they become available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Rosina Food Products’ customer service line at 1-888-767-4621 or by email at CService@rosina.com.

Consumers with food safety questions may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Food safety concerns can also be reported through the USDA’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, available online 24 hours a day.