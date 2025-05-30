Kitchen faucets recalled because of potential lead exposure

They were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2024 through May 2025 for about $40.

The faucets are brushed nickel, single-handle kitchen faucets with a pull-down detachable spray and single-hole installation. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Vfauosit” and “kitchen faucet” and looking for a description including pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, stainless steel modern, high-arc, single-handle, single-hole, pull-out kitchen faucet for bar laundry RV utility sink.

Consumers should immediately stop using these faucets and contact Whisper08 about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal and their order number to receive the refund. Whisper08 is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds.