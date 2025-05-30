Kitchen faucets recalled because of potential lead exposure

Several brands and models of kitchen faucets are being recalled because they may expose children to lead, a toxic metal that can cause harmful neurological effects to children and infants, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced.
The recalled faucets include:
VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucets, model number 06BNV.
The faucets are brushed nickel, single-handle kitchen faucets with a pull-down detachable spray and single-hole installation. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Vfauosit” and “kitchen faucet” and looking for a description including pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, stainless steel modern, high-arc, single-handle, single-hole, pull-out kitchen faucet for bar laundry RV utility sink.
They were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2024 through May 2025 for about $40.
Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds.
KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucets, model number KM800-01-06BN
This recall involves KICIMPRO kitchen faucets, model number KM800-01-06BN. The faucets are brushed nickel, single-handle kitchen faucets with a pull-down detachable spray and single-hole installation. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Kicimpro” and “kitchen faucet” and looking for a description including pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, high-arc, single-handle sink faucet with water lines, commercial modern RV stainless steel, grifos de cocina.
They were sold online at www.amazon.com from May 2024 through May 2025 for about $30.
Consumers should immediately stop using these faucets and contact Kicimpro about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal and their order number to receive the refund. Kicimpro is contacting all known purchasers directly.
BASDEHEN Kitchen Faucets, model number CFDTTH-000-YGH
This recall involves BASDEHEN kitchen faucets, model number CFDTTH-000-YGH. The faucets are matte black single-handle kitchen faucets with 360° swivel, spring spout design, detachable spray, optional mounting plate and single-hole installation. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Basdehen” and “kitchen faucet.”
Consumers should immediately stop using these faucets and contact Chenfeng Store about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal to receive the refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds.