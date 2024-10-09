Justice Department sues LA Fitness for discriminating against disabled clients

The U.S. Justice Department is suing LA Fitness, saying it's making it hard for people with disabilities to use its gyms.

What LA Fitness allegedly did wrong

Broken equipment: Things like pool lifts and elevators were often broken, making it impossible or dangerous for people with disabilities to get around.

Ignoring complaints: Even when people complained, LA Fitness didn't fix the problems.

Extra fees: LA Fitness charged extra fees for people with disabilities to bring a helper, which is illegal.

What the government wants

Make things accessible: LA Fitness has to fix its gyms to make sure everyone can use them.

Pay for harm: LA Fitness has to pay money to people it treated unfairly.

What you can do

If you or someone you know had trouble using LA Fitness because of a disability, call the government at 1-888-392-5417 or email them at Claims.LAFitness@usdoj.gov.

LA Fitness is the largest chain of owner-operated gym and fitness clubs in the United States, with nearly 700 locations across the country.

Gyms must offer equal access

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges LA Fitness violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits public accommodations, including gym and fitness clubs, from discriminating against people with disabilities.

“Access to physical fitness activity is crucial for promoting the health and well-being of all Americans, including those with disabilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“For over 30 years, the ADA has prohibited gyms and fitness clubs like LA Fitness from denying patrons with disabilities the opportunity to use and enjoy facilities enjoyed by patrons without disabilities. Through this lawsuit, the Justice Department seeks to eliminate LA Fitness’s discriminatory barriers and ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to fully participate at their local LA Fitness gym and fitness clubs.”