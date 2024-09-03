It's a big week for Ford recalls

Whoever writes up the recall notices at Ford has put a lot of miles on the keyboard lately. Just about every Ford brand is affected.

Group 1

The first batch involves these models:

2023 Lincoln Corsair,

2023-2024 Escape,

2024 Mustang, and

2025 Explorer vehicles.

The problem is that some fuel injectors may have been assembled without O-ring support discs, which can result in a fuel leak.