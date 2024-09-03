It's a big week for Ford recalls

Whoever writes up the recall notices at Ford has put a lot of miles on the keyboard lately. Just about every Ford brand is affected.
Group 1
The first batch involves these models:
- 2023 Lincoln Corsair,
- 2023-2024 Escape,
- 2024 Mustang, and
- 2025 Explorer vehicles.
The problem is that some fuel injectors may have been assembled without O-ring support discs, which can result in a fuel leak.
Dealers will install new fuel injector O-rings and O-ring support discs, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 30, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S54.
Group 2
The next batch has engine intake valves that may break while driving, possibly resuting in engine failure. This batch includes these models when equipped with either a 2.7L or 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine.
- 2021-2022 Bronco,
- 2021-2022 F-150, Edge,
- 2021-2022 Explorer,
- 2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus, and
- 2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator
Dealers will perform an engine cycle test and replace the engine as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 7, 2024.
Group 3
The final batch consists of certain 2024 Transit vehicles. The front gross axle weight rating may be labeled incorrectly on the vehicle B-pillar label and the owner's manual label, which can result in an overloaded vehicle.
Dealers will replace the labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 9, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S53.
What to do
Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.