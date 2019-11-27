Current Events in November 2019

Amazon isn’t even waiting for Black Friday to arrive before offering a peek at its Cyber Monday shopping deals.

The online retail giant plans to mark down prices on a wide range of electronics products, including the Echo Dot for $22 and the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99.

It’s knocking $100 off the PS4 PRO and taking up to 45 percent off on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga Limited Time kits. Readers can also get up to 80 percent off on best-selling ebooks on Kindle.

One giant shopping spree

The name “Cyber Monday” harkens back to that quaint time about 20 years ago when most consumers had dial-up internet access at home but worked in offices equipped with broadband. It became a tradition to go back to work after the Black Friday weekend when the boss wasn’t looking and buy stuff online.

With a growing percentage of holiday purchases moving to online channels and starting on Thanksgiving Day itself -- or even the day before -- the holiday period and the following Monday have all become one giant shopping spree.

Still, Amazon and its fellow retailers are honoring the tradition by offering Cyber Monday deals. Besides electronic devices, Amazon Brands are being marked down as well. Shoppers will find up to 50 percent discounts on Amazon Essentials, Simple Joys by Carter’s, and Spotted Zebra.

There will also be discounts on bedding & bath products; furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam; luggage & travel from AmazonBasics; and kitchen electrics & housewares from AmazonBasics and Stone & Beam.

Deals on apparel include:

Up to 40 percent off on jeans from AG, Hudson, and more;

Up to 35 percent off on Lacoste clothing, shoes, accessories, and home;

Up to 40 percent off on Champion, Puma and more;

Up to 40 percent off on New Balance shoes and apparel;

Up to 35 percent off on Reebok footwear and apparel;

Up to 45 percent off on Luggage sets from Columbia, Tommy Bahama, and Delsey;

Up to 40 percent off on Accessories from Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and more; and

Up to 56 off on select Ross-Simons jewelry.

Getting an early start

The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that half of holiday shoppers had already started making purchases by the end of last week, further proof that specific shopping days are all merging with one another.

“Thanksgiving is still a hallmark of the season, and there’s billions of dollars in shopping still to come,” said NRF CEO Matthew Shay. “But many consumers have already been shopping for weeks, and retailers are increasingly adapting to that.”