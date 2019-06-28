Current Events in June 2019

Amazon is now offering its customers the option to pick up an Amazon package at a nearby retailer. The new service, called Counter, will launch first at 100 Rite Aid stores.

By the end of the year, Amazon plans to launch the free in-store pickup option at 1,500 brick-and-mortar stores.

The e-commerce giant has already expanded its package pickup options to include lockers inside stores and apartment complexes. The company has also started offering its customers the option to have their delivery dropped off inside their home or in the trunk of their car.

“Amazon is always looking for innovative and convenient ways for customers to ship and receive their orders,” Patrick Supanc, world director of Amazon Hub, said in a statement. “With Counter, we’ve leveraged our growing logistics network and invested in new, easy to use technology to give customers yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control. We are excited to partner with national businesses like Rite Aid, and local businesses in the future, to create an outstanding experience for our shared customers.”

Amazon will email a barcode

Amazon’s Counter service won’t cost extra to use, and it won’t extend the time it takes for a package to arrive. Once a customer’s package has been delivered to the store, they will receive an email from Amazon containing a barcode that will need to be shown to a store employee.

“Simply visit your selected store and provide the store assistant with your barcode to receive your package,” Amazon said. “You'll have 14 days to collect your package.”

Items that won’t be eligible for delivery via Counter include items sold by third-party sellers, age restricted and hazardous material items, and items too large to be accommodated by the selected retailer.

“If the combined size, weight or dimensions of your package exceeds the size restrictions of your selected pickup location, you'll need to remove items or select a different delivery address to proceed with your order,” the company noted.