Kia Telluride, Tesla Model Y earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards

The 2027 Kia Telluride and 2026-27 Tesla Model Y have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS') highest safety designation, Top Safety Pick+.

Both vehicles received “good” ratings in the major crash tests as well as pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention evaluations.

Five other recently tested vehicles, including models from BMW, GMC, Lexus, and Toyota, fell short of qualifying for either IIHS safety award.

Consumers shopping for a new SUV have two more models to consider if crash protection is high on their priority list.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has awarded its highest safety honor, Top Safety Pick+, to the redesigned 2027 Kia Telluride and 2026-27 Tesla Model Y. Both vehicles turned in strong performances under the organization's increasingly demanding testing standards.

To earn an IIHS safety award for 2026, vehicles must receive “good” ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side crash tests. Headlights offered on every trim level must be rated either “acceptable” or “good.”

The requirements are even tougher for Top Safety Pick+. Vehicles must receive a good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and at least an acceptable rating in IIHS' updated vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test. The qualifying crash-avoidance technology also must be standard equipment.

Telluride improvements make a difference

Kia redesigned the Telluride for the 2027 model year, and IIHS said vehicles manufactured after June 2026 qualify for the award.

The production date matters. Tellurides built after June are equipped with headlights that earned a good rating. Earlier versions had headlights rated only marginal, preventing those vehicles from qualifying.

The newer Telluride earned good ratings in all three major crash tests, its headlights, and both of the front crash prevention evaluations. Its seat belt reminder system also received a good rating.

Model Y scores well across the board

Tesla's Model Y, redesigned for the 2026 model year, also earned good ratings across all the tests that determine eligibility for the Top Safety Pick+ designation.

One potential consideration for buyers is the Model Y's seat belt reminder system, which IIHS rated marginal. However, seat belt reminder ratings are not currently part of the criteria used to determine Top Safety Pick awards.

Five vehicles fall short

IIHS also released results for five other recently tested 2026 vehicles, but none qualified for either Top Safety Pick designation.

The BMW 3 Series earned good ratings in the small overlap and side tests but was rated acceptable in the moderate overlap test and marginal for vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention. The BMW i4 had a poor rating for its standard vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention system, while its available headlights ranged from marginal to poor.

The GMC Canyon crew cab received a marginal rating in the moderate overlap test and a poor rating for vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention. The Lexus IS received a marginal moderate-overlap rating and an acceptable side-crash rating.

The Toyota Crown Signia came close in several areas, earning good ratings for its side crash protection, headlights, and both crash-prevention systems. But its marginal rating in the moderate overlap front test kept it from earning an award.

For car shoppers, the results illustrate why it can pay to look beyond a vehicle's overall reputation for safety. IIHS ratings can vary by model year and, in some cases such as the Telluride, even by when a vehicle was manufactured.