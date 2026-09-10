Fi recalls dog supplements over possible Salmonella contamination

Fi is recalling two dietary supplements for dogs because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products include Fi Calming Supplement for Dogs and Fi 8-in-1 Formula Supplement for Dogs, both sold in 180-gram containers.

The supplements were sold directly to consumers and through Amazon and Chewy; consumers should stop using affected lots and throw them away.

Dog owners are being urged to check their pet supplements after Fi announced a recall of two products because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves Fi Calming Supplement for Dogs and Fi 8-in-1 Formula Supplement for Dogs. According to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the potential contamination is linked to an ingredient supplied to Fi's manufacturer. Production has been suspended while the manufacturer investigates.

The products were distributed directly to consumers and were also available through Amazon and Chewy.com.

Risk isn't limited to dogs

Salmonella contamination in pet products can pose a health threat to both animals and people.

Dogs infected with Salmonella may become lethargic and develop diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, fever, or vomiting. Some animals may experience decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

Even dogs that appear healthy can carry the bacteria and potentially spread it to people or other animals. Owners whose dogs consumed one of the recalled supplements and are showing symptoms should contact a veterinarian.

People can become infected by handling contaminated supplements, touching surfaces exposed to the products, or coming into contact with waste from an infected animal.

Symptoms in people may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In rare cases, Salmonella infections can lead to more serious complications.

What consumers should do

Consumers should check the lot number on any Fi Calming or Fi 8-in-1 Formula supplements they have at home.

If the product is included in the recall, Fi says owners should stop using it, tightly seal the container, and dispose of it in the trash. Consumers should also wash their hands thoroughly after handling potentially contaminated products or cleaning up after their pets.

Consumers with questions can contact Fi at 1-888-434-3647, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, or email support@tryfi.com.