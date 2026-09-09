Automatic crash alerts could get help to drivers faster

Automatic crash notification systems can alert emergency responders even when people in a vehicle can’t call for help.

Advanced systems can send crash details that may help EMS estimate how serious injuries could be.

Trauma experts want the technology to become a standard, no-cost feature in all new vehicles.

When a serious car crash happens, every minute can matter. But people involved in a collision may be unconscious, disoriented, or otherwise unable to call 911 themselves. That’s where automatic crash notification, or ACN, systems could play an important role.

ACN technology can automatically alert emergency responders after a serious crash and provide information such as the vehicle’s location and the timing of the collision. Some systems can also establish two-way communication between the vehicle and an emergency operator.

Now, members of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma are calling for ACN — as well as more advanced automatic crash notification, or AACN, technology — to become standard, no-cost safety features in all new vehicles. Their paper was published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

“Seat belts and air bags are standard because they are safety features, not luxury services. Automatic crash notification should be treated the same way,” lead author Theresa L. Chin, M.D., MPH, FACS, said in a news release.

“In a serious crash, the system can tell EMS where the crash happened and provide early signs of the severity of the crash and potential for significant injury. That can help the right resources start moving sooner, especially in rural communities where help may be farther away.”

Researchers reviewed what’s already known

Rather than conducting a new experiment with drivers or crash victims, the authors reviewed existing research on how ACN and AACN systems may affect patient outcomes. They also examined the challenges involved in putting these technologies into wider use.

The authors looked at how crash notifications could help emergency medical services respond more quickly and how additional vehicle information could help responders prepare before they reach the scene. AACN systems can transmit details such as changes in speed, rollover events, air bag deployment, and whether restraints were in use. That information can help responders estimate the likelihood of serious injuries.

The paper also considered issues surrounding how crash information gets from vehicles to 911 centers and emergency responders, as well as the need for more consistent standards across automakers.

What automatic alerts could mean for drivers

The authors argue that faster notification could help emergency responders determine what resources are needed, including advanced life support, air medical transportation, extrication equipment, or transportation directly to a trauma center. That could be particularly useful in rural areas, where emergency help may have farther to travel.

The paper also points to previous National Highway Traffic Safety Administration modeling that estimated AACN technology could potentially save 360 to 721 lives each year.

For consumers, one of the biggest takeaways is that the authors don't think access to this technology should depend on whether someone pays for a connected-car subscription. They note that some manufacturers currently tie crash notification to paid services, meaning the feature may stop working when a trial or subscription ends.

The trauma experts are calling for automatic crash notification to be treated more like a seat belt or air bag: a built-in safety feature that's available when it's needed, without an additional fee.