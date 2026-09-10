What draws the most complaints from new car owners?

Infotainment systems account for 25% of all problems reported by new-vehicle owners, according to a new J.D. Power study.

Multimedia was the only major vehicle category in which quality worsened in 2026, as software, connectivity, and increasingly complex systems create problems for drivers.

There is some good news: Navigation systems improved significantly, with customer satisfaction rising 17 points from last year.

Cars are getting better in many ways, but the increasingly sophisticated technology packed into dashboards continues to frustrate drivers.

J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study found that infotainment remains the most problematic major category in new vehicles — and was the only category to get worse this year.

That's significant because automakers have increasingly moved basic vehicle functions onto touchscreens while adding smartphone integration, navigation, voice controls, and connected services.

J.D. Power found 42.4 multimedia problems for every 100 vehicles, essentially unchanged from last year. But because overall vehicle quality improved, multimedia now accounts for 25% of all reported vehicle problems.

Even more striking, the five most frequently reported problems across the industry are all related to infotainment.

Software replaces hardware as the problem

The findings suggest that the nature of vehicle quality problems is changing.

As vehicles become more dependent on computers, software, and connectivity, problems are increasingly associated with system complexity and software performance rather than a broken physical component.

“The industry continues to make progress improving overall vehicle quality, but multimedia remains a persistent challenge,” said Lisa Boor, director of customer success, OEM solutions at J.D. Power.

Boor said automakers that simplify their systems while making them more reliable are likely to achieve better quality and customer-satisfaction results.

For consumers shopping for a new vehicle, that suggests the test drive should include more than checking acceleration, comfort, and handling. Buyers may also want to spend several minutes experimenting with the touchscreen and other technology.

Try connecting your phone, changing audio sources, adjusting commonly used vehicle settings, and entering a destination into the navigation system. A system that seems unnecessarily complicated during a test drive may not become less frustrating after the vehicle is in your driveway.

Navigation is getting better

There was some encouraging news in the study. Navigation problems declined, particularly complaints involving usability and accuracy. As a result, overall satisfaction with vehicle navigation jumped 17 points to 933 on J.D. Power's 1,000-point scale.

Customer satisfaction also improved in areas involving multimedia and speaker problems.

The improvement suggests automakers can solve some technology complaints even as vehicles become more software-dependent.

A big survey of new-car owners

The results are based on responses from 78,514 people who purchased or leased a new 2026 model-year vehicle. Owners were surveyed after their first 90 days with the vehicle.

The study was conducted from June 2025 through May 2026 and draws on data used in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study and Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study.

The larger message for car buyers is that technology deserves careful consideration when choosing a vehicle. Engines, transmissions, and other traditional components may be becoming more reliable, but a growing portion of the ownership experience now takes place through a screen.

And when that screen doesn't work the way drivers expect, it can turn an otherwise well-built new car into a daily source of frustration.