Kroger just made prescription delivery easier — potentially including GLP-1s

Kroger shoppers can now add eligible prescriptions to the same delivery order as their groceries, potentially including popular GLP-1 medications.

The service reaches more than 2,200 Kroger pharmacy locations across nearly all of the company's grocery banners.

Not every prescription qualifies, so GLP-1 users will need to check whether their medication and location are eligible for delivery.

Imagine ordering chicken, vegetables, and coffee from Kroger and having your GLP-1 prescription show up in the same delivery.

That's now possible for some shoppers.

Kroger has launched a new service that lets customers combine groceries and eligible prescriptions into a single delivery order through Instacart.

That could be particularly convenient for the millions of Americans taking GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound, which typically require regular refills.

Instead of making a separate trip to the pharmacy, eligible customers may be able to have their medication arrive alongside their weekly groceries.

Exactly how it works

When an eligible prescription is ready for pickup at a Kroger Pharmacy, Kroger will send the customer a notification.

Customers can then sign-in to the Kroger website or app and add groceries to their prescription delivery. Or you can add the prescription to a grocery order you've already started.

The medication is still filled and verified by Kroger pharmacy staff. Once the order is ready, an Instacart shopper picks up the groceries and packaged prescription and delivers everything to the customer's home.

Kroger says prescriptions are placed in tamper-resistant packaging.

Customers can also choose to have the prescription handed directly to them or left at their door.

Can you get Wegovy or Zepbound delivered?

Potentially, but don't assume your GLP-1 automatically qualifies.

Kroger says prescription delivery eligibility depends on factors including the medication, delivery location, and state and local regulations.

One potential wrinkle for GLP-1 users is temperature. Popular injectable GLP-1 drugs are normally refrigerated, although manufacturers allow them to remain at room temperature for limited periods.

That means someone taking Wegovy, Zepbound, or another GLP-1 should check their Kroger pharmacy account to see whether their specific prescription is eligible. You'll also need to be enrolled in Kroger's My Prescriptions service and Online Pay.

Why this could matter for GLP-1 users

GLP-1 drugs have become an increasingly routine part of life for Americans using them for obesity and diabetes. But getting them can still mean another pharmacy trip every time a prescription is filled.

Kroger's new system essentially turns that pharmacy run into part of your regular grocery order.

There's another interesting connection: GLP-1 medications can significantly change how much — and what — people eat.

Kroger has previously said it is watching how GLP-1 use changes customers' shopping habits, as people taking the drugs tend to purchase fewer calories and may shift toward foods higher in protein and other nutrients.

Now the retailer has an opportunity to put the medication and the groceries those customers buy into the same delivery.

What does delivery cost?

Kroger didn't announce a special delivery fee specifically for combining prescriptions and groceries.

But it's worth noting that Boost by Kroger Plus members can receive free delivery on eligible grocery and prescription orders, according to the company.

Other shoppers should check the delivery fees displayed when placing their order.

For GLP-1 users who already get their prescriptions filled at Kroger, the bigger appeal may simply be convenience. Your next refill could arrive with the very groceries you're buying to go along with it.