Honda recalls more than 720,000 vehicles for possible fuel pump leak

Honda is recalling 720,000 vehicles that may have leaky fuel pumps - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The vehicles are recent to current models

Honda is recalling 720,810 2023-2024 Honda Accord, Accord Hybrid, 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid vehicles. The company has found that the high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel.

That’s a safety hazard because a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by December 4, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is PJW

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

