Write a review
  2. News
  3. Honda Recalls

Honda Passport, PIlot vehicles recalled

The fuel filler pipe may leak, increasing the risk of a fire, Honda said in its recall notice. Leaking fuel in a hot engine compartment is a problem. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The fuel filler pipe may leak, increasing the risk of a fire

Honda is recalling 205,760 2023-2024 Passport and 2023-2025 Pilot vehicles. The fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe may separate, allowing fuel to leak, possibly causing a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filler neck tube and pipe as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 6, 2025. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is OKM

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
HONDAPASSPORT2023-2024
HONDAPILOT2023-2025

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.