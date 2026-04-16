Here’s what The Senior Citizens League expects the Social Security COLA will be

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) projects a 2.8% Social Security COLA for 2027 — unchanged from 2026 — based on inflation data from July through September, not the full year.

Concerns are growing about Social Security’s long-term solvency, with the trust fund projected to run out by 2032, potentially triggering a 24% benefit cut unless reforms are made.

TSCL opposes proposed benefit caps like the “Six-Figure Limit” and instead supports eliminating the payroll tax cap, which could extend the program’s solvency to at least 2090 without reducing benefits.

The recent uptick in inflation, caused by higher energy prices, has some retirees wondering if it will mean a bigger Social Security cost-of-living increase in 2027. After all, the increase is based on inflation.

However, the increase is not based on the annual inflation rate, but rather the Consumer Price Index for July, August, and September. A lot can happen between then and now.

Even so, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has issued its first prediction for the 2027 COLA, predicting it will be 2.8%, the same as for 2026. The average benefits check for retired workers would increase by $56.69, from $2,024.77 to $2,081.46.

Meanwhile, as the year 2032 draws closer, Social Security recipients have something else to worry about besides inflation. The Social Security trust fund is expected to run dry in that year, and if that happens, there is a law on the books that would be bad news for recipients.

'Six-Figure Limit'

If lawmakers can’t agree on a way to shore up the system, benefits would be cut by an average of 24%.

To prevent that, some are suggesting capping payments to beneficiaries at $50,000 per person, or $100,000 per couple. Proposed by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and called the “Six-Figure Limit,” the policy would close about three-fifths of the program’s projected shortfall over the next 75 years.

However, seniors are likely to resist this plan. This effectively amounts to a benefits cut for some Americans, and TSCL’s research finds that 95% of seniors oppose benefits cuts for current retirees, while 66% oppose cuts for future retirees.

Key insights

TSCL argues that $100,000 doesn’t go as far as it used to. One issue with the Six-Figure Limit plan, it says, is that it does not guarantee that its new cap on Social Security benefits would increase over time, as the economy grows or might freeze the cap for up to 30 years before allowing it to grow.

In major urban areas, such as New York, the District of Columbia, Los Angeles, and Boston, average rent already often exceeds $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

TSCL has an alternate proposal: eliminating the current cap on Social Security taxes. Right now, high-earners stop making payments into Social Security in a calendar year once their income exceeds $184,500.

Buying time

About 77% of seniors support eliminating the limit, according to TSCL research, with majorities among both Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike. According to the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Chief Actuary, this would postpone Social Security’s insolvency through at least 2090 without any benefit cuts. That’s even longer than what the Six-Figure Limit proposal would accomplish.

“Rather than taking away benefits from people who have paid into the system their entire working lives, we should focus on strengthening America’s pension system,” said TSCL Executive Director Shannon Benton.

“Seniors tell us over and over that their benefits don’t go as far as they used to, and many younger people worry if the program will have atrophied to a shadow of its former self by the time they reach retirement age, even as taxes on their wages cover today’s benefits.”

Benton said most senior households already get by on only about 58% as much income as their working-age counterparts.