Here’s another reason why it’s getting harder to buy a home

The spring home-selling season ended on a subdued note as fewer homeowners put their properties on the market, reflecting caution among both buyers and sellers.

High mortgage rates, record home prices, and economic uncertainty are discouraging new listings, even as buyers gain more negotiating power.

Housing experts say the slowdown could keep inventory from rising as quickly as expected, limiting relief for prospective buyers despite softer demand.

Record-high home prices that have risen much faster than the rate of inflation is one reason that it’s hard to buy a home. But inventory levels is another.

When home sales slow, you might think the selection would improve, but that hasn’t happened this spring. The data show that homeowners increasingly decided against listing their homes amid stubbornly high borrowing costs and lingering economic uncertainty.

A new report from Redfin found that the pace of new home listings slowed significantly heading into summer, suggesting many would-be sellers are choosing to wait rather than enter a market where buyers remain cautious. The slowdown comes even as the median U.S. home sale price has climbed to a record high, a combination that has left both sides of the market reluctant to make a move.

Sluggish sales in 2026

The spring market is typically the busiest time of year for residential real estate, but 2026 has been marked by sluggish sales activity. Elevated mortgage rates continue to make monthly payments difficult for many prospective buyers, while homeowners who locked in ultra-low mortgage rates during the pandemic remain hesitant to trade them for loans carrying much higher interest rates.

"Homeowners are sitting on the sidelines because buyers are sitting on the sidelines," Redfin said in its analysis, noting that many sellers are unwilling to test the market if they believe they may have to negotiate on price or offer concessions.

The cooling in new listings follows several weeks of weakening demand indicators. Pending home sales have softened, mortgage purchase applications have eased, and buyer activity has remained below historical norms despite modest improvements in home touring activity.

Still, there are more sellers than buyers

The result is a market that is offering buyers more leverage than they have enjoyed in years.

Redfin estimates there are substantially more sellers than buyers nationwide, forcing many homeowners to compete by offering concessions such as paying closing costs, covering repairs, or buying down buyers' mortgage interest rates. A separate Redfin analysis found nearly half of recent home sales included some form of seller concession.

Fewer homeowners appear willing to list their properties. Many remain reluctant to sell because doing so would require purchasing another home at today's higher financing costs.

Others are concerned that economic uncertainty could make it harder to achieve their desired sale price.

That dynamic has prevented the large increase in housing inventory many economists expected earlier this year. While active listings have risen compared with last year, the decline in new listings could slow further inventory gains during the summer selling season.