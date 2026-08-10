More Americans are cooking at home to save money — but only if they avoid these costly mistakes

31% of Americans are cooking at home more to save money, but eating in only saves if you shop and plan wisely.

Maximize savings by meal planning, using versatile ingredients, comparing unit prices, and freezing leftovers.

Avoid budget killers like food waste, impulse buys, overbuying in bulk, and assuming homemade is always cheaper.

Sticker shock at the grocery store is changing the way Americans eat.

A new survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that nearly one-third (31%) say they're cooking at home more often than they were a year ago, largely to stretch their food budgets.

The trend comes as grocery prices remain significantly higher than they were just a few years ago, forcing many families to rethink how they shop, cook, and reduce food waste.

But simply eating at home doesn't automatically lower your grocery bill.

The biggest savings come from planning meals around ingredients you'll use multiple times, minimizing waste, and avoiding common shopping mistakes that can erase any potential savings.

Five ways to save more when cooking at home

Build meals around versatile ingredients. Potatoes, eggs, rice, pasta, and beans are inexpensive pantry staples that can be used in breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. The more meals you get from the same ingredients, the lower your overall food costs.

Plan your meals before shopping. Creating a simple weekly meal plan helps prevent impulse purchases and ensures ingredients get used before they spoil. One rotisserie chicken, for example, can become tacos, soup, and sandwiches over several days.

Compare unit prices. Don't assume the largest package is always the best deal. Check the shelf tag's price per ounce or pound to find the true bargain.

Freeze leftovers before they go bad. Bread, cooked meats, rice, shredded cheese, and many vegetables freeze well. Freezing food before it's forgotten is one of the easiest ways to reduce waste.

Shop your pantry first. Before heading to the store, see what ingredients you already have. Building meals around food that's already in your kitchen can reduce duplicate purchases and keep perfectly good food out of the trash.

When cooking at home doesn't save you money

Cooking at home is usually less expensive than dining out, but it can easily become more costly if you're not careful. Here are some ways that the cost of cooking at home can add up.